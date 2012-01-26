Lil Wayne set to release ‘I Am Not A Human Being 2’

Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” has been out for less than six months, but expect the rapper to drop another album within months.

“I Am Not A Human Being 2” will come out “real soon, according to Cash Money”s Birdman (aka Bryan Williams), who shared the news with Complex.

“It’s gonna be before the summer for sure,” Birdman said. “We haven”t picked the date yet. Whenever he”s ready to drop his album, we”re gonna make it do what it do. He”s definitely got an album done and ready to go. Wayne works a lot. There”s no telling . But I know for sure we”ve got ‘I Am Not A Human Being 2’ ready to go. That”s the next project.” “I Am Not A Human Being” came out in 2010 and has been certified platinum.

Birdman revealed that “Like Father, Like Son 2” was also in the works and will likely be released in the fourth quarter. Birdman and Lil Wayne released the first edition, “Like Father, Like Son” in 2006.

Lil Wayne”s collaboration wtih Juelz Santana, “I Can”t Feel My Face,” may still have a life, but Birdman played ignorant: “I don”t know. I know Juelz and Wayne talk a lot and do work a lot but that”s on them.”

As far as Nicki Minaj”s new set for Cash Money, “Roman Reloaded, which was just pushed back from Feb. 14 to April 3, Birdman says, “She”s grown so much as an artist. She”s so talented that this shit is scary. Like, wow she really is the female Weezy. Hands down she bad as a motherfucker. Her talents, skills, and what she done with her music and the way she is in front of a camera.

Also coming up for Cash Money is Tyga”s new album, “Careless World: Rise of the Last King,” out Feb. 21.

