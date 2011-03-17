Lil Wayne sets release date for ‘Tha Carter IV’

#Lil Wayne #Rick Ross #Nicki Minaj
03.17.11 7 years ago

Lil Wayne has set a release date for his long-awaited “Tha Carter IV.” The follow up to 2008’s Grammy-winning “Tha Carter lll,” will come out May 16, the rapper told MTV News.

MTV interviewed Lil Wayne backstage at the kick-off of his I Am Still Music tour in Rhode Island last night (March 16). Lil Wayne revealed that the album was done, and his manager Cortez Bryant verified the May 16 release.
First single, “6 Foot 7 Foot” featuring Cory Gunz reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joining him at Rhode Island show were Nicki Minaj, Lil Twist and Rick Ross, according to Billboard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Rick Ross#Nicki Minaj
TAGS6 foot 7 footLil WayneNicki MinajRick RossTha Carter IVtha carter lll

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP