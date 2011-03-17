Lil Wayne sets release date for ‘Tha Carter IV’

Lil Wayne has set a release date for his long-awaited “Tha Carter IV.” The follow up to 2008’s Grammy-winning “Tha Carter lll,” will come out May 16, the rapper told MTV News.

MTV interviewed Lil Wayne backstage at the kick-off of his I Am Still Music tour in Rhode Island last night (March 16). Lil Wayne revealed that the album was done, and his manager Cortez Bryant verified the May 16 release.

First single, “6 Foot 7 Foot” featuring Cory Gunz reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joining him at Rhode Island show were Nicki Minaj, Lil Twist and Rick Ross, according to Billboard.