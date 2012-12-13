‘Lincoln’ and ‘Homeland’ top 2013 Golden Globes nominations

12.13.12 6 years ago

The nominations for the 70th Golden Globes are in, and “Lincoln,” “Argo” and “Django Unchained” are all having a great morning at the movies. Meanwhile, “Homeland” and “Game Change” dominated the TV side. 

The nominations were announced this morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA by presenters Megan Fox, Ed Helms and Jessica Alba.

Which categories did they get right? What surprised you? Did any of your favorites get snubbed? 

Check out all the nominations here:
 

