Listen: 6 cuts from Trent Reznor’s ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ soundtrack

Any excuse to type the words “Academy Award winner Trent Reznor” is a good one, so with that, there may be another chance to give the guy an honor: the Nine Inch Nails frontman has finished constructing his score to forthcoming flick “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” with longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, and now he’s giving some of it away.

I’ll write more about the sound once I’ve actually seen the film, but this moody, dynamic sampler is enough to know that there’s a lot going on here. The lush six-track teaser can be downloaded for free, through Reznor’s NullCo site, with pre-orders for the usual purchases, like a digi download, a deluxe and standard CD. The best part of all that, is the album is actually three CDs long, for the price of about one.

The digital set will hit on Dec. 9, this Friday. The physical merchandise arrives week of release, when David Fincher’s film drops on Dec. 21.

Reznor and Fincher worked together on last year’s “The Social Network,” which earned Reznor and Ross an Oscar for Original Score.

The “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” tracklist is as follows:

(CD1)

1. Immigrant Song

2. She Reminds Me Of You

3. People Lie All The Time

4. Pinned And Mounted

5. Perihelion

6. What If We Could?

7. With The Flies

8. Hidden In Snow

9. A Thousand Details

10. One Particular Moment

11. I Can’t Take It Anymore

12. How Brittle The Bones

13. Please Take Your Hand Away

(CD2)

14. Cut Into Pieces

15. The Splinter

16. An Itch

17. Hypomania

18. Under The Midnight Sun

19. Aphelion

20. You’re Here

21. The Same As The Others

22. A Pause For Reflection

23. While Waiting

24. The Seconds Drag

25. Later Into The Night

26. Parallel Timeline With Alternate Outcome

(CD3)

27. Another Way Of Caring

28. A Viable Construct

29. Revealed In The Thaw

30. Millennia

31. We Could Wait Forever

32. Oraculum

33. Great Bird Of Prey

34. The Heretics

35. A Pair Of Doves

36. Infiltrator

37. The Sound Of Forgetting

38. Of Secrets

39. Is Your Love Strong Enough?

