Listen: 6 cuts from Trent Reznor’s ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ soundtrack

12.05.11 7 years ago

Any excuse to type the words “Academy Award winner Trent Reznor” is a good one, so with that, there may be another chance to give the guy an honor: the Nine Inch Nails frontman has finished constructing his score to forthcoming flick “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” with longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, and now he’s giving some of it away.

Check out the beautiful album artwork.

I’ll write more about the sound once I’ve actually seen the film, but this moody, dynamic sampler is enough to know that there’s a lot going on here. The lush six-track teaser can be downloaded for free, through Reznor’s NullCo site, with pre-orders for the usual purchases, like a digi download, a deluxe and standard CD. The best part of all that, is the album is actually three CDs long, for the price of about one.

Click here for your free sampler.

The digital set will hit on Dec. 9, this Friday. The physical merchandise arrives week of release, when David Fincher’s film drops on Dec. 21.

Reznor and Fincher worked together on last year’s “The Social Network,” which earned Reznor and Ross an Oscar for Original Score.

The “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” tracklist is as follows:

    (CD1)
    1. Immigrant Song
    2. She Reminds Me Of You
    3. People Lie All The Time
    4. Pinned And Mounted
    5. Perihelion
    6. What If We Could?
    7. With The Flies
    8. Hidden In Snow
    9. A Thousand Details
    10. One Particular Moment
    11. I Can’t Take It Anymore
    12. How Brittle The Bones
    13. Please Take Your Hand Away

    (CD2)
    14. Cut Into Pieces
    15. The Splinter
    16. An Itch
    17. Hypomania
    18. Under The Midnight Sun
    19. Aphelion
    20. You’re Here
    21. The Same As The Others
    22. A Pause For Reflection
    23. While Waiting
    24. The Seconds Drag
    25. Later Into The Night
    26. Parallel Timeline With Alternate Outcome

    (CD3)
    27. Another Way Of Caring
    28. A Viable Construct
    29. Revealed In The Thaw
    30. Millennia
    31. We Could Wait Forever
    32. Oraculum
    33. Great Bird Of Prey
    34. The Heretics
    35. A Pair Of Doves
    36. Infiltrator
    37. The Sound Of Forgetting
    38. Of Secrets
    39. Is Your Love Strong Enough?
 

