Listen: 6 cuts from Trent Reznor’s ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ soundtrack

Any excuse to type the words “Academy Award winner Trent Reznor” is a good one, so with that, there may be another chance to give the guy an honor: the Nine Inch Nails frontman has finished constructing his score to forthcoming flick “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” with longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, and now he’s giving some of it away.
Check out the beautiful album artwork.
I’ll write more about the sound once I’ve actually seen the film, but this moody, dynamic sampler is enough to know that there’s a lot going on here. The lush six-track teaser can be downloaded for free, through Reznor’s NullCo site, with pre-orders for the usual purchases, like a digi download, a deluxe and standard CD. The best part of all that, is the album is actually three CDs long, for the price of about one.
Click here for your free sampler.
The digital set will hit on Dec. 9, this Friday. The physical merchandise arrives week of release, when David Fincher’s film drops on Dec. 21.
Reznor and Fincher worked together on last year’s “The Social Network,” which earned Reznor and Ross an Oscar for Original Score.
The “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” tracklist is as follows:
(CD1)
1. Immigrant Song
2. She Reminds Me Of You
3. People Lie All The Time
4. Pinned And Mounted
5. Perihelion
6. What If We Could?
7. With The Flies
8. Hidden In Snow
9. A Thousand Details
10. One Particular Moment
11. I Can’t Take It Anymore
12. How Brittle The Bones
13. Please Take Your Hand Away
(CD2)
14. Cut Into Pieces
15. The Splinter
16. An Itch
17. Hypomania
18. Under The Midnight Sun
19. Aphelion
20. You’re Here
21. The Same As The Others
22. A Pause For Reflection
23. While Waiting
24. The Seconds Drag
25. Later Into The Night
26. Parallel Timeline With Alternate Outcome
(CD3)
27. Another Way Of Caring
28. A Viable Construct
29. Revealed In The Thaw
30. Millennia
31. We Could Wait Forever
32. Oraculum
33. Great Bird Of Prey
34. The Heretics
35. A Pair Of Doves
36. Infiltrator
37. The Sound Of Forgetting
38. Of Secrets
39. Is Your Love Strong Enough?
