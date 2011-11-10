Listen: A special all-‘Star Wars’ edition of the Motion/Captured Podcast

It’s a weird one this week.

One of the first things that brought Scott Swan and I together as friends was our shared affection for all things “Star Wars.” When we first met, “Return Of The Jedi” was only two and a half years old, and both of us were still operating under the impression that there would be more sequels, and that they would come fairly quickly.

Now here we are in the year 2011, a full six years after the release of the final prequel, and I’ve just finished sharing the films with my kids for the first time. It seems hard to believe, since in some ways, it feels like it’s just been a blink of the eye since the first time Scott and I sat there, arguing over the merits or the demerits of the films, and it sort of feels like our entire friendship has been one long conversation about the films and their creator, George Lucas.

We were asked by many of you to do an all-“Star Wars” podcast, and the result is perhaps the loosest and most inside conversation we’ve ever published as a podcast. This is Scott and I late on Sunday night, just shooting the breeze, the conversation wandering from point to point, all of it somehow loosely related to “Star Wars.” If you’re looking for something professional and well-organized, this ain’t it. But if you want to hear two old friends picking up the same topic for the 10,000th time, this is it, and it’s a real glimpse at the nerd DNA we have in common.

I’m not sure how we managed to do it, but “Bellflower” also becomes a real point of contention this week, and I’m almost afraid to listen to this and see how we got from point A to point B. I knew even before I showed it to him that “Bellflower” was going to speak to Scott, and sure enough, he’s obsessed right now. This should make next week extra-interesting, because Evan Glodell is going to be our in-studio guest, and we’re going to play Movie God and Remake This! with him, and we’re going to talk about building cameras, making an indie film, the film festival experience, and more. Should be great fun.

For now, you can either play the podcast through the embed below or download it directly here, or you can find us on iTunes as always. There’s no point publishing a break-down of the episode, since it’s all one topic, and documenting all the crazy digressions would be impossible.

Hope you dig it, and as I mentioned, we’ll have one new podcast a week from now till the end of the year.