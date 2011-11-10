Listen: A special all-‘Star Wars’ edition of the Motion/Captured Podcast

It’s a weird one this week.
One of the first things that brought Scott Swan and I together as friends was our shared affection for all things “Star Wars.” When we first met, “Return Of The Jedi” was only two and a half years old, and both of us were still operating under the impression that there would be more sequels, and that they would come fairly quickly.
Now here we are in the year 2011, a full six years after the release of the final prequel, and I’ve just finished sharing the films with my kids for the first time. It seems hard to believe, since in some ways, it feels like it’s just been a blink of the eye since the first time Scott and I sat there, arguing over the merits or the demerits of the films, and it sort of feels like our entire friendship has been one long conversation about the films and their creator, George Lucas.
We were asked by many of you to do an all-“Star Wars” podcast, and the result is perhaps the loosest and most inside conversation we’ve ever published as a podcast. This is Scott and I late on Sunday night, just shooting the breeze, the conversation wandering from point to point, all of it somehow loosely related to “Star Wars.” If you’re looking for something professional and well-organized, this ain’t it. But if you want to hear two old friends picking up the same topic for the 10,000th time, this is it, and it’s a real glimpse at the nerd DNA we have in common.
I’m not sure how we managed to do it, but “Bellflower” also becomes a real point of contention this week, and I’m almost afraid to listen to this and see how we got from point A to point B. I knew even before I showed it to him that “Bellflower” was going to speak to Scott, and sure enough, he’s obsessed right now. This should make next week extra-interesting, because Evan Glodell is going to be our in-studio guest, and we’re going to play Movie God and Remake This! with him, and we’re going to talk about building cameras, making an indie film, the film festival experience, and more. Should be great fun.
For now, you can either play the podcast through the embed below or download it directly here, or you can find us on iTunes as always. There’s no point publishing a break-down of the episode, since it’s all one topic, and documenting all the crazy digressions would be impossible.
Hope you dig it, and as I mentioned, we’ll have one new podcast a week from now till the end of the year.
Ooo, I’ve been anticipating this one. I hope Scott follows up on his Twitter threat of knowing how to remake Star Wars. Whatever the answer, I’m sure it’s gold. I’ll finally pull my end as a listener when I’ve heard it and I’ll write you guys an itunes review.
To be honest, I’m not so sure Lord of the Rings is that out of the grasp of the 6 or 7-year old. I was 7 when the first film came out, and I loved it and continued on through the rest of the series. Having recently re-watched the first film, about four or five years since the last complete marathon, I think a lot of the dark and scary stuff would have gone over my head a bit when first watching the films and I would have just loved the characters and their quest.
I was looking forward to something like this from you after reading all the Film nerd 2.0 articles( which are phenomenal). I have to ask after watching all the Star Wars Films with your children do you feel the changes George Lucas made make more sense? You do differentiate between their experience and your own experience but do you think the changes now make more sense to children watching for the first time?
P.s.Also Wouldn’t your remake this just be Deathrace?
Thankyou for your reply, very much appreciated. I do concur that making the original prints available in a cleaned up state would go along way. Maybe if George Lucus put someone like Dave Filoni in charge of the process it might not cause him such stress. As I would love to see a seedy Jabba’s palace back, as I always saw it akin to the Mob in Ghostdog working out the back of a restaurant, basically down on there luck.
Again I know you will probably not reply again so thankyou again.
I knew I was gonna love this podcast when it opened up with Metallica doing the Imperial March. Swan’s wacky ideas of remaking the OT is pretty fun to hear. And the ending endrossement of Bellflower made me want to check it out.
Completely boring technical mp3 note – when you download it from the site here it doesn’t have an “artist” or “album” tag. It makes it easier for me to search for the mp3 on itunes when it has an artist tag. Last one I downloaded I wrote the artist as “Moriarty and Obi-Swan”. Old school, yo.
George Lucas could still exceed expectations with a new project, not just because nobody expects very much these days. He is one of a tiny handful of people who can make absolutely any movie he wants, so if a good idea happens to come his way, he can realize it. That’s a very promising position to be in.
But that project is not going to be a little indie film full of sex and violence. Why would he make something that any wannabe can make? It’s easy to forget that the prequels were bleeding-edge technology demos – Lucas clearly intended them to move the medium forward technically, if not in any other way. For Lucas, it isn’t really enough to make just any movie.
When you guys speculate about what Lucas does next, if I’m not wrong, you sense that he should be doing more because he can. A lot of us would like to think that Lucas could still do his best work. He has a lifetime of experience to draw on now. But I don’t think it’s very likely, because I doubt he feels he has anything to prove or anything to say nowadays. You understand that the prequels are exactly the films Lucas wanted to make, and to this day I doubt that Lucas has once been moved by or learned from any criticism of them.
Great podcast – regarding Han in ROTJ – I always thought it would have been simple and great if Boba Fett had lived through the Sarlacc pit debacle and hunted down Han on Endor – so at least Han would have something to do and a personal battle to contend with on top of all the Ewok stuff and the final showdown between him and Fett would have been satisfying…
