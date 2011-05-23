Listen: Arcade Fire preview two new songs, including David Byrne collab

Earlier this month, we warned you that a deluxe version of Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs” was on the way, on Aug. 2. Now, we’re able to preview some of the goods that will be included on that set.

“Speaking in Tongues” featuring David Byrne and “Culture War” debuted on AF bestie Zane Lowe’s radio show in the UK today. Below are the radio rips, via ListenBeforeYouBuy.

The former is ominously jaunty, with swirling synths, a sparkly guitar line and the Talking Heads frontman’s typical, sonorous voice on the chorus. The latter is droopy-headed melancholia from Win Butler, sharply divided with handclaps and some distorted electric holding down the rhythm.

The re-release includes these two previously unreleased tracks, and extended version of “Wasted Hours (A Life That We Can Live)”, an 80-page booklet and a DVD featuring Spike Jonze’s “Scenes from the Suburbs” short film, a “Suburbs” doc and “The Suburbs” music video.

Arcade Fire basically done touring America except for a few festival dates.

