Listen: A$AP Rocky’s ‘Goldie’ shines

A$AP Rocky wasn’t on our Hip-Hop’s New Class list for nothing. The general behind-the-beat swagger of the rapper’s new “Goldie” is no “understatement,” aided by the big beat of Hit-Boy.

For those playing at home, that producer was the same hitmaker behind Lil Wayne and Eminem’s “Drop the World and Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “N*ggas in Paris,” and is a firm associate of Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music label. (Perhaps he’ll be contributing to that forthcoming compilation?)

“Goldie” is off of A$AP’s forthcoming RCA debut “LongLiveA$AP,” out in July, not to be confused with recently re-released mixtape “LiveLoveA$AP.” The track features an easy beat and Rocky dropping his vocals an octave for the refrain, a la Tyler’s Golf Wang Goblin growl. No zingers stand out more than others, though I could swear there’s a Naked And Famous name-drop in there and I could definitely do without the “ch*nk eyes” reference. However, his voice fits in a perfect mix range, where the rhymes rattle off like a drum. He’s got a good grip on Hit-Boy’s particular brand. Hopefully there will be another pairing in the future.