Listen: A$AP Rocky’s ‘Goldie’ shines

#ASAP Rocky
04.17.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

A$AP Rocky wasn’t on our Hip-Hop’s New Class list for nothing. The general behind-the-beat swagger of the rapper’s new “Goldie” is no “understatement,” aided by the big beat of Hit-Boy.

For those playing at home, that producer was the same hitmaker behind Lil Wayne and Eminem’s “Drop the World and Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “N*ggas in Paris,” and is a firm associate of Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music label. (Perhaps he’ll be contributing to that forthcoming compilation?)

“Goldie” is off of A$AP’s forthcoming RCA debut “LongLiveA$AP,” out in July, not to be confused with recently re-released mixtape “LiveLoveA$AP.” The track features an easy beat and Rocky dropping his vocals an octave for the refrain, a la Tyler’s Golf Wang Goblin growl. No zingers stand out more than others, though I could swear there’s a Naked And Famous name-drop in there and I could definitely do without the “ch*nk eyes” reference. However, his voice fits in a perfect mix range, where the rhymes rattle off like a drum. He’s got a good grip on Hit-Boy’s particular brand. Hopefully there will be another pairing in the future.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ASAP Rocky
TAGSA$AP RockyasapASAP ROCKYGOLDIEgood musicHit-BoyLong Live ASAPlongliveasap

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP