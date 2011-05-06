Listen: Beyonce covers ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ for charity

In “Move Your Body,” Beyonce and her cohorts wave the American flag. In her latest song release, the singer salutes it.

The pop star has covered “God Bless the U.S.A.” for charity, for the New York Police & Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund. The track was unveiled on CNN’s “Piers Morgan Tonight” and promptly went up for sale on iTunes.

The original version of the song first appeared in 1984, sung by country artist Lee Greenwood. It made a resurgence in popularity after the first Gulf War and after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Beyonce’s been quite productive lately, with her “Body” campaign and single push, plus “Girls (Who Run the World),” from her new album.