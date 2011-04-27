Watch: Beyonce’s flash mob video ‘Move Your Body’ wants kids to dance

Beyonce Knowles is in really great shape and she wants kids to be too.

Going beyond the call of duty, Beyonce has re-written her 2007 hit “Get Me Bodied” into a kid-friendly “Move Your Body” mix in support of First Lady Michelle Obama’s fight against childhood obesity. Today, an official video was released that finds the former “Destiny’s Child” lead singer leading a flash mob of kids dancing in the middle of a school cafeteria. The routine finds Beyonce and the kids mixing regular exercise routines with hip-hop, latin and dancehall moves. And when it’s all over, Beyonce takes a bite of an apple as the appropriate healthy choice.

According to the New York Times, the video will be played in schools across the country on May 3 as part of a “dance in.”

Watch the video below and see if it gets you movin.’