Listen: Bon Iver and James Blake collaborate in ‘Boys Choir’

08.25.11 7 years ago

Yesterday, I heard the song “Fall Creek Boys Choir,” a collaboration between Bon Iver and indie’s favorite fellated object James Blake.

I promptly and mysteriously fell asleep, and I only just now awoke to say something about it. And it is that.

“Boys Choir” is the first of what could be many songs to come out of the pairing, a project that began when Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon met Blake at what should and could be a regular meeting-of-the-minds.

According to a release, “Over the past year James has cited Justin as a key influence and it was via a chance meeting at this years SXSW festival in Austin, Texas that the seed was sown for a future collaboration.”

On the song’s YouTube page, there’s an insinuation that there’s another song due soon: “Enough Thunder – Oct 2011.”

What do you think of the track?

Around The Web

TAGSbon iverfall creek boys choirjames blakejustin vernon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP