Listen: Bon Iver and James Blake collaborate in ‘Boys Choir’

Yesterday, I heard the song “Fall Creek Boys Choir,” a collaboration between Bon Iver and indie’s favorite fellated object James Blake.

I promptly and mysteriously fell asleep, and I only just now awoke to say something about it. And it is that.

“Boys Choir” is the first of what could be many songs to come out of the pairing, a project that began when Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon met Blake at what should and could be a regular meeting-of-the-minds.

According to a release, “Over the past year James has cited Justin as a key influence and it was via a chance meeting at this years SXSW festival in Austin, Texas that the seed was sown for a future collaboration.”

On the song’s YouTube page, there’s an insinuation that there’s another song due soon: “Enough Thunder – Oct 2011.”

