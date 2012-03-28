Listen: Bon Iver collaborates with Flaming Lips on ‘Ashes in the Air’

The problem with posting the lyrics to a new song is that there may be a heavier reading into said song than intended or necessary. But when it comes to the Flaming Lips, they might not care one way or another. The experiment is much more necessary to the adventure.

That could be said of “Ashes in the Air,” their collaboration with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon for their Record Store Day collaborative effort “The Flaming Lips and Heady Fwends.” Even if the sheet of lyrics hadn’t revealed its exacting phrases, the words “f*cked up” and “robot dogs” would surely jump out at you anyway. Laser sounds and synths swirl around this little dirge, a death salute suitable to Vernon’s usual style.

See ya in six minutes, if you last.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As previously reported, the Flaming Lips’ “Fwends” also features Ke$ha, Erykah Badu, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and other artistic opportunities for you to voice “wtf.” Record Store Day is on April 21.