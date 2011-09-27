Listen: Bruno Mars’ pens kiss-off ‘Rain’ track for ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn’

Fans of the “Twilight” series — or at least the soundtracks — now have a first taste of the “Breaking Dawn” set.

Bruno Mars has dropped kiss-off single “It Will Rain” today (Sept. 27), and boy is it stormy.

I wish the acclaimed singer/songwriter wasn’t yelling at me the entire time, but at least he’s pushing his range and there’s no irritating, requisite rap verse. The bass end is pushed way, way up in the mix, giving it a Timberlake sheen.

So what do you think this song with soundtrack in the movie? Does Jacob fall out of love with Edward? Does Bella have to put down a kitten?

Meanwhile, the whole rest of the “Breakind Dawn – Part 1” tracklist was unveiled yesterday, and it includes songs from Iron & Wine, the Noisettes, Theophilus London, Aqualung and more.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” will be released on Nov. 8.