Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 3 – Elton John, Jack the Giant Slayer and goats

It’s time for CulturePop #3, and here’s the rundown:
:50 Will being happy ruin Adele’s music?
2:10 Anne Hathaway’s awful Prada dress — did she need to apologize for it?
5:25 The fake Star magazine cover we love. See it here to understand what we’re talking about.
8:05 Melinda got to hang out with Elton John and hear his new album and she tells us all about it.
10:10 Melinda tells us about the time Elton John called her.
11:40 Why we hated “Jack the Giant Slayer.”
13:35 Plus, why I love Ian McShane, even when he’s in a bad movie.
14:30 Melinda tells us about her new favorite album — the latest from the Mavericks
16:45 We love goats!
We had a lot of fun, and we hope you will, too. And if you DO manage to create a sound edit of us as goats, we will definitely include part of it in next week’s podcast.
Is the an RSS feed I can follow for the podcast? Is there any way to get this podcast without going through iTunes? I don’t have an iPhone and I would like to listen to the show.
Hi Rudie – we are working to make it into an rss feed that you can get through easily in your RSS reader of choice. That will happen soon, promise!
It’s a sheep.
Melinda, so sorry to hear you lost your Mom but so refreshing to hear that you had such a close relationship…I could hear that in your voice! And what a lovely story about Elton John….he truly is a caring and sensitive personality. Thanks to you and Liane for a great podcast!