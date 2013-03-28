Listen: CulturePop Podcast No. 7 – ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘The Voice,’ Justin Timberlake

Welcome back to CulturePop! If you listened to us in the first weeks, you’ll notice some of our sound is much better and some is not. Unfortunately, I’ve discovered that my line-in on my Mac isn’t working and have to find a time to drag it in for repairs. We also had a little Skype slogginess, but that being said, we’re getting there and we hope you’ll tune in. Here’s the rundown for our seventh podcast:

:30 We ponder why Justin Timberlake’s new solo album outperformed expectations.

3:37 We admit to loving Shakira and Usher on “The Voice,” but what does this mean for Christina?

6:45 We sort out what we like about “Dancing with the Stars” this season…

9:15 … and why it’s not working for “Splash.”

12:02 We discuss the season finale of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

17:47 In the wake of Porsha and Kordell’s split on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” we wonder why any married couple would go on one of these shows.

We also invite anyone watching “Splash” to tell us why in the comments. We need convincing.