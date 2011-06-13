Listen: Does Shania Twain’s new ‘Today is Your Day’ impress you much?

Shania Twain”s first single in six years “Today is Your Day,” hit radio and iTunes today. The tune, which she previewed Sunday night on her OWN show, “Why Not? With Shania Twain” is a bromide-filled tune about grabbing the day with gusto. More importantly, it”s also her first song written without ex-husband and producer/collaborator Robert “Mutt” Lange.
The message is uplifting and will surely appeal to anyone going through a tough time as a reminder that it can and will get better. But it”s also in a certain no-nonsense, “don”t expect too much” manner. As she sings, “Life”s gonna kick you around/Brush yourself off no regrets/don”t expect more or less/just go out and give it your best.” In other words, forget dreaming for a better day, today is all you”ve got.
More than anything, she seems to have written the song as a message to herself. As her OWN show chronicled, Lange allegedly slept with her best friend. Twain is now married to former best friend”s former husband (are you still with me?). But she”s had a hell of a time moving on and the stress affected her ability to sing.
Enough of the backstory. How is the actual song? Well, it”s a bit snoozy. The good news is that Twain sounds reasonably strong vocally. She”s not pushing or belting in any way, but she”s upfront and center. However, her delivery is hardly the peppy rallying call that the lyrics call for and if a song ever demanded to be uptempo, this would be it, instead of the slow mid-tempo draggy tempo we have here. And perhaps in an effort to compensate for that, producer Nathan Chapman has surrounded her (after a relatively uncluttered start to the song) with a banjo, strings and assorted other instrumentation.
Is it just us or isn”t the piano opening totally reminiscent of “Easy” from The Commodores? That”s kind of funny since Twain, who will start a Las Vegas residency in 2012, cut a remake of “Endless Love” with ex-head Commodore Lionel Richie.
TERRIBLE
Not a bad song for filler on an album but not as your comeback single. Also, it doesn’t really sound country. Just bad all around
Does a song really have to ‘sound country’ to be good? I hate the songs that have that annoying sound. I think that the song is really a great song. I also think that the tempo was appropriately chosen, and purposefully chosen. All around, I think she did a fantastic job.
George first of all it is not TERRIBLE it’s great, amazing!! Do you know anything about Shania Twain?? If you did you would not of made the comment that you just did!! Obviously you never listened to hear music, cause she isn’t just country!! It is a great comeback song for her “If you knew anything about her” It’s a come back song for her because its about what obstacles and struggles she has endured and over come in the past 6 years!!! The fears that she has had and defeated! The torture you got slapped with by the people she loved and thought loved, cared for, thought was loyal and honest with her!! So maybe you should do a little research before you make a comment on a subject that you no nothing about!! Shania you have come a long way and I am soo very proud of you! Thank you for allowing me to join you on you journey in “Why not”! I did an awful lot of crying watching you fight the demons that were thrown in your path, but you are stronger then ever and I have your back!! I understand you and your life!! Thank you for being a real honest true independent woman! You are standing tall and you are still the one!! Congrats!! Welcome back! Good luck to you in your future success!! Thanks again for being the woman you are, an inspiration to me an a lot of others, simply amazing!! Love you unconditionally!!
I love it. I think what she’s trying to say is focus on today, not tomorrow; no matter how bad it gets you can still try and eventually you’ll get through it. Like i said i love this and i’m a HUGE country fan. I’m talkin’ it’s all I listen to and I love it. I think your being too judgemental on her George, she’s been through a lot and it’s a HUGE accomplishment for her to do this.
Noo, I am a fan of hers but I was expecting something else. It could have been a better day in the song hehe, it sounds like repeating the same verse a lot.. Its okay, but I was hoping more country and more story in the song.
Agreed Megan, she’s just recently regained the ability to sing. People need to give her some time, this song may not be an instant hit like “You’re Still The One” or “Up” but it’s decent and proves she’s still got an awesome voice even after all the crap she’s been through. I’m sure we have a lot of better songs to look forward to on the album she’s started work on.
I loved it. I’m sure she’ll come up with more hits along the road. And even if she doesn’t she can at least say she tried. :)
Like with anything in life, when you’ve been away from something you love doing for as long as she has it takes time to climb back to the top. I just feel this song is just a stepping stone on her way back there. I love this song and no it may not sound like all her other songs, but I feel once she work her way through the hurt & pain her songs will be better than before. It will just take her overcoming this fear she has. And her true fans, the ones who are there when she was on top & the ones that will stick by her through this journey she is on to find the part of her she feels she has lost ….Think about it people. If this was you, would you do a better job by people encouraging you or by people downing you bc they’re always expecting you to be perfect. Guess what??? No ones perfect!! Just be patient and I have no doubt her songs will be better than ever. Just have a little faith people!!! In her, I will always!! BTW I love this song and you would too if it was from someone that was just starting out, but your expectations of her is just too high so of course if your that person your not going to like. Everybody has an opinion & this is just mine. No hatting here, just an opinion from the heart!
i love it. She has a show called”why Not?With Shania Twain” on OWN NETWORK. OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK
BEAUTIFUL! I’ve followed Shania from her Triple Play days in the ’80’s. I’ve read her book and watched the “Why Not” series and I understand where she is in her life. I love the song. It’s the simple tale of a beautiful Soul coming out of a really dark place. Maybe it takes the depth of age and wisdom to understand the calm resolve of this simple and comforting song. It’s inspiring.
HUH…WHO THROWS STICK AND STONES ANYMORE??..HUH..THE ONLY THING THEY CAN BREAK IS YOUR BONES…NOT IMPRESSED AT ALL..THATS ALL FOLKS.
Agreed Terri. It seems like a lot of people are overlooking the message in the song, and it seems like everyone is overlooking the power in the words. This song is her way of showing that maybe she is coming out of a dark place. That maybe any of us can do the same thing; the repetition and mellowed tone is exactly what you need when you get to that point. The calming, comforting, peaceful reminder.
A lot of people kind of forget that as time goes on, as we go through experiences, we grow; we evolve. This song is a perfect representation of that. She’s not the same person she was back in the day; she’s been through a lot, been to the dark place and back, and she needs the simple reassurance of the words she wrote. She’s evolved. You can hear it in her voice, you can hear it in her tone, you can hear it in the harmony she chose for the song (particularly the acoustic version). It’s not about genre; it’s about moving on. You can hear the genuine….peace….and redemption in her voice. There’s something in that. That’s what makes the song perfect in it’s own rite.
This, unfortunately, sounds quite amateurish. A lot of people write songs with other people. Maybe she should consider this option. I don’t care if she has been away. I can’t believe that she hasn’t done any writing at all since she left the stage. This is not up to par. There are so many good songwriters out there that she will have to bring a superior product to the table.
Sue, calm down she is gonna be great!
If you have been following her show ‘Why Not with Shania Twain’ then you’d know that she’s written enough songs for like 5 cds.
I agree, Sue. If it were a new artist looking for their break in radio, this song would NEVER be heard. It’s just pretty weak, and I’m also not feeling the melody much.
Her voice is definately coming back and this is a great song by Shania, and it is a short and sweet story but she is telling herself that today is her day.
This song proves why the singing talent shouldn’t also write the song. God bless her, seriously, as I know she’s gone through a rough season in her life and is making a comeback. She’s a great performer and I hope she does great and gets back to the top.
However, this the lyrics of this song are so cliche’s and simple, I think most 12 year olds could have written it in about an hour.
She’s written every single song on all of her albums except her self-titled cd that came out in ’93. Now granted it was with her ex-husband, but still, it was still her words too.
Think about a time in your life when you’ve felt just horrible, everything just seems to be going wrong and nothing will go right? Think about something that you do to cheer yourself up. Do you sing a song? That’s what Shania has been doing, singing this song and she wanted to share this with us her fans so we could maybe find some comfort in it. I’m going through a hard time right now and when i first heard this song i understood the message in it. So please try to think about the message hidden beneathe the words.
Lovely …. Just like Shania. I wasn’t always a huge fan of Shania until I watched “Why Not?”. Which totally changed my opinion of her. High 5 Shania … looks like you’ve made it.
Shania is back! I’ve been waiting for this for years!
I have watched her show, listened to her pain as she struggled to find her voice again. She amazes me and I will always be a huge fan especially now, knowing the hell she has endured. She is human, just like the rest of us. As celebrities and stars, we all see them as invincible. Shania let the public see and sometimes feel her pain. Her song is evidence of that. My husband and I will be making a trip to Vegas to see her! She is well worth the trip!
I love it! A great come back song! Always a great fan of Shania Twain, after reading her book, “From This Moment On” I admire her courage to reach her plato and success. WB Shania Twain!!
There are so many other famous artists that hardly write their own songs such as Katy Perry and Brittany Spears. She writes her own songs however which sets her instantly apart from “amateurs.” I have a feeling she’ll do great. i hear time and again from different people her voice is beautiful, a rich, silky tone. She’ll have no problem getting top producers to help. As for Mutt, well maybe there’s a reason why his name is just that. He ended up being nothing but a dog and deserves the woman he is now with.
It is perfect absolutly perfect everyone can relate everyone wow
I like R&B and hip hop… I love this song. Maybe because I can relate to it.
shania twain is an amazing, inspiring woman who has gone through hell & back…she wrote this song (and her book and filmed her recent journey) as a process for her own healing purposes, as well to possibly have a positive affect on others going through similar struggles.
everybody has their own right to have a musical preference and opinion, but to hate on shania as a person is wrong.
you have no idea what other people are going through; try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.
I loved her music for a long time and being Canadian I have been waiting to see her come back. I hope she does well and makes a new cd I love her and her voice shes real and unique
This is def an old thread so probably not too many of you will see my comment but i always thought of the song like a catchy ‘jingle’… and on a positive note a ‘stepping stone’ to her waaay back!! GO SHANIA!!