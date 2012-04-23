A-

Listen: Fiona Apple reveals firey ‘Every Single Night’

04.23.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Fiona Apple has been performing new track “Every Single Night” at many of her tour stops this spring, and now the song is officially available to stream.

As previously reported, “Every Single Night” features a refrain of a disturbed war cry, “I just want to feel / everything.” Apple’s voice is mixed and recorded so close, like fractured and delicate china, her breaths moving over spare plunks and chiming keyboard parts. This is no “single” in the traditional sense, but it carries a lot of weight and personality. Again, the songwriter proves that one of her biggest strengths is her vulnerability.

Read all the lyrics to the song at her website.

“Every Single Night” is off of “The Idler Wheel…” due on June 19. The song itself goes up for sale tomorrow (April 24) on iTunes.

Apple has arranged a summer tour in support, with the trek starting day-of-release in Ithaca, N.Y.

What do you think of the song?

