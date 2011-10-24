Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 100

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s the 100th Episode of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, in which Dan gets married and Alan helps deliver a baby in an elevator with the help of Special Guest Star Abe Vigoda.

Sigh. That’s a lie.

Sorry. We didn’t stunt our 100th episode. Heck, we didn’t even schedule it for November sweeps.

Instead, we just did a podcast. And a busy podcast, with reviews of “Chuck,” “Grimm,” the return of “Beavis & Butt-head,” the premiere of “Allen Gregory” and an eclectic assortment of Listener Mail.

So… WOO!!! 100 episodes! SYNDICATION, BABY!

This week’s breakdown:

“Beavis & Bull-head” and “Good Vibes” — 03:20 – 20:40

“Chuck” — 20:35 – 28:00

“Grimm” — 28:05 – 35:40

“Allen Gregory” — 35:45 – 46:46

Listener Mail – “Reed Between the Lines” — 46:50 – 56:15

Listener Mail – NBC football promotion — 56:15 – 01:03:30

Listener Mail – Remakes of “Misfits” etc — 01:03:30 – 01:07:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…