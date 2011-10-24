Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 100

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s the 100th Episode of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, in which Dan gets married and Alan helps deliver a baby in an elevator with the help of Special Guest Star Abe Vigoda.
Sigh. That’s a lie.
Sorry. We didn’t stunt our 100th episode. Heck, we didn’t even schedule it for November sweeps.
Instead, we just did a podcast. And a busy podcast, with reviews of “Chuck,” “Grimm,” the return of “Beavis & Butt-head,” the premiere of “Allen Gregory” and an eclectic assortment of Listener Mail.
So… WOO!!! 100 episodes! SYNDICATION, BABY!
This week’s breakdown:
“Beavis & Bull-head” and “Good Vibes” — 03:20 – 20:40
“Chuck” — 20:35 – 28:00
“Grimm” — 28:05 – 35:40
“Allen Gregory” — 35:45 – 46:46
Listener Mail – “Reed Between the Lines” — 46:50 – 56:15
Listener Mail – NBC football promotion — 56:15 – 01:03:30
Listener Mail – Remakes of “Misfits” etc — 01:03:30 – 01:07:30
And here’s the podcast…
Would you guys ever consider making Walking Dead the show you go over every week on the pod?
I know it isn’t Lost or Mad Men in terms of quality, but there are a lot of interesting things regarding character actions , plot, etc. to talk about with every episode.
Elevation – Probably not on “Walking Dead.” I personally would be too nervous that the show could go the direction, quality-wise, that it went after the premiere last year and that might not be fun to discuss. Of the shows currently airing, “Homeland” seems like our best bet for regular discussion and maybe we’ll add that to the rotation for the last half of the first season. Maybe?
-Daniel
Does it have to be a serial drama? What about a regular Community/Parks discussion?
You’re still not considering Boardwalk too ? Last night’s episode was terrific, the best of the season and probably the best of the series IMO.
That being said, Homeland is awesome too, so that would be great also.
And yeah, if you’re willing to discuss Community every week, that would be beyond awesome, although i’m sure there’s less material to discuss than in a serialized drama.
I would support the weekly podcast edition of Homeland. Anything that discuss Morena Baccarin in something good is alright to me.
Also, I would enjoy a Community discussion weekly. Go Greendale!
Dan-
I wouldn’t go with Homeland because so few people watch Showtime. Do a million people even watch it each week?
Walking Dead is setting cable records. I think the casual fan would be more likely to download a podcast talking about Dead than something on a little viewed premium cable channel.
So when you were talking a lot about quest stars, Morgan etc., but what about other characters like Sarah and Casey, did they do a good job with those and do they have some fun/interesting stuff to do in those first 3?
Sarah gets to walk in slo-mo in underwear. But that’s already in the promos. Otherwise, she’s not given much to do. And Casey has a good arc.
-Daniel
Well that is disappointing. Hopefully the mom story will be better and not just a side note. The Sarah character is really the main reason I watch this show at all. Chuck is entertaining, Casey is funny, Morgan much improved (but really only in small doses – I am hoping he is not thrust forward too much), the rest of the cast is really just in the show in the margins, but without Sarah taking a major part in the storylines, the show just is not funny enough to be a comedy and the emotional connection which I find so endearing is totally Sarah based. Anyway, going to have an open mind.
And nice podcast, but your Beavis and Butthead impersonation was a bit on the disturbing side.
So why did the other reviewers said that this season has far more ensemble feel and both Casey/Sarah has much more to do than in previous season, that were more Chuck centric?
Casey has a definite arc. Sarah in the early episodes is primarily there in support of Chuck and Casey. (And is very well-used in the Casey story.) She’s not invisible, by any means; she just doesn’t have a story of her own yet in the way those two and Morgan do.
Congrats on no. 100. You guys have done a great job with the podcast. It’s very enjoyable and fun.
During last night’s football game, they played a commercial for Community that prominently featured Dean Pelton prancing around in drag.
A fan of the show will probably laugh, but a football fan who knows nothing about Community is not going to be enticed by a mincing Jim Rash.
People from South Asia have to face issues of race and ethnicity slightly different from African Americans (although not that different).
African Americans due to their trajectory in America are some times considered to have a different tradition sometimes positively when it celebrates what they have contributed to America and pejoratively when they are consider to be a separate people who are not a part of the American tradition (which has no factual basis). South Asians have to fight the idea that they are not American. However, the problem is that many of us came over to America of our own free will while others are born here. Those who are born here might be heavily involved in South Asian culture and may seem foreign. Others might not and still seem foreign.
Aziz Ansari grew up in the South of the United States. When he announces this in public venues (The Tonight Show) people think it is a joke even though he has a completely American accent. He then has to fight the expectation that he will do ethnic based humor like a Russell Peters (I find both funny).
Danny Pudi is half-polish and speaks it fluently but he looks Indian. He has talked on The Sound of Young America of how he feels left out even in the Polish community of America. He also is typecast in roles. He has played numerous Sanjays.
So regardless of American our actual lives maybe we all may seem foreign. Yet it is complicated because there are those who came to America and want to be seen as foreign or tied to their roots and recognized for this.
So I don’t think it is appropriate to group the struggles of South Asian actors/roles with those of race relations because each communities access to equal to treatment and how they would like to be treated is a complex and complicated issue by the fact that we have different background as a groups and some times as individuals and to address those issues with a signal solution is painting this issues with too broad a brush.
Tausif, we weren’t bringing up Tom Haverford’s characterization as a criticism. The character is very much based on Aziz himself, and they’ve done interesting things with his complete lack of interest in his own racial identity. (Most prominently in the episode about Leslie’s party with the subplot we mentioned.) We were just noting that it’s so rare to hear subtle matters of race (like, in the case of the Reed Between the Lines episode, the pressure on African-American women to straighten their hair) discussed in the context of scripted TV shows. Race doesn’t need to be the primary topic, or even a frequent topic, when it comes to dealing with non-white characters on television, but in a general sense, it’s unfortunate that it isn’t discussed more than it is.
Tausif – Ugh. I knew I shouldn’t have attempted to bring network examples of race into the “Reed Between the Lines.” Aziz was a particularly inexact example. I apologize to you and to Alan and everybody. I don’t need the lecture on variable assimilation amongst different minority and immigrant groups. But it was a mistake of an example to make/give.
-Daniel
Alan/Dan
I understood the comment in context. The “lecture” was not intended at Dan or the podcast. I was hoping that the comment would push people to point out how I as wrong as there are several things in what I wrote that I thought in themselves were broad commentary.
However, the example of Ansari and Tom Haverford is definitely an interesting case that I think does require more discussion and if your comment, Dan, inspires more people to talk about how what you said either does or does not mix with their conception of race and ethnicity then I think it was a successful comment to make. Successful in that it challenges their own assumptions.
For me television is first and foremost a medium consumed with culture and communication. If this podcast can make these discussions go further or create new discussions about race, gender, ethnicity and class then I think television as a medium consumed with communication and culture will be better as will people who participate in that conversation demonstrating the power of television as more than just a box.
PS Alan do you think it was wise to out the podcast as a progressive podcast?
“Race doesn’t need to be the primary topic, or even a frequent topic, when it comes to dealing with non-white characters on television”
Dan’s comment points out how complex the statement you made is. I am not sure that either is true. It is quite possible race and ethnicity become an issue as soon as a person of color makes their presence made on the television screen. If they choose to disavow a certain part of their background (I am not talking about Haverford here) or present themselves differently from those of their racial or ethnic group see Jasmine Guy’s protrayal of Whitley on A Different World it is implicitly a commentary on race even if the actor, writer, director, character or person in real life who acts like that does not think that it is.
A de-emphasis on race is a comment on race in itself.
As you also point out that:
“but in a general sense, it’s unfortunate that it isn’t discussed more than it is. ”
which also implies that a commentary on race, ethnicity, gender and class is present even when minorities in those social categories are not present. It is a very very complicated issue that pervades all aspects of our lives as we try to answer the question of how to be inclusive to all people in a way that all people feel comfortable (that may include people who want to be left out).
Huzzah! Here’s to another hundred podcasts!
Back to business. I have to agree with Alan about potentially launching “Awake” after the Super Bowl. I think it would be somewhat disasterous, honestly, even though I’m really looking forward to the show. It seems too complex a show for an audience that a) mostly only cares about football and b) is going to be too drunk and sleepy to pay attention. I’m not trying to turn this into some “people are too stupid to get this show” argument; there’s an excellent chance that I myself would be too drunk and sleepy to pay attention. But as Alan said, series premieres generally don’t fare very well after the game, and a “difficult” show would do worse than average. Ratings history tends to show that reality and sitcoms do the best after the Super Bowl.
That said, NBC better use the game to promote the hell out of “Awake.”
And Dan, while I get what you’re saying about how NBC should use the game to launch a new show, don’t you think that’s kind of what they’re doing here? Surely NBC is hoping that inflated ratings for “The Voice” will carry over to the next night and also give “Smash” a major boost. Again, there’s another show that would be a terrible post-game choice. But pairing up with a post-game hit might work.
I do think that NBC made the best possible choice in this case.
Liz – I wasn’t ACTUALLY advocating airing “Awake” after the Super Bowl. I was trying to point out the difficulties of launching quality shows on a network that has no launching pads and then the difficulties of using a platform like football to either promote or even launch shows that might not fit. My point was only that a show like”Awake” has a very low chance of success in large part because there’s nowhere NBC can put it to guarantee a sampling. But the fact is that regardless of what constitutes success or failure after the Super Bowl, it would be the most possible eyes that could see that show. You can assume that with or without the Super Bowl, if America cares about “The Voice,” folks will watch the premiere and that, similarly, that audience either will or won’t carry over to “The Voice.” But you’re using the Super Bowl in that case to boost an already established show in the HOPES that it ripples to help a new show. And then “Awake” will die because there’s nowhere NBC can premiere it…
-Daniel
For a couple of guys who are usually excellent at calling out sexism, you really surprised me with your comments about football promotions. I realize it’s not your fault that we’re underrepresented as sports fans, and that you’re partly commenting on how the networks are thinking, but it’s still disappointing to hear.
And to the listener who posed the question: sports fans aren’t just one type of person. You can throw anything at that wall and have it stick for people. My brother sought out Parenthood after football promotions for it.
I like your comment. Thanks. It was nice to read.
Jamie, my bad for not including the usual disclaimer I include in this situation – the same one I always included in discussing why Friday Night Lights wasn’t a hit – that we were about to make major generalizations. Lots of women obviously watch football, and many because they enjoy it, rather than because a man in their life is already watching. But football still skews much more male than female, and the track record of promoting sitcoms and dramas during football is not good.
What I am really angry about is that no one is covering Case Histories (Mo Ryan had a overall review of the series but I haven’t seen any one do episode by episode reviews). This series has the most well rounded female characters I have ever seen.
Veena Sud could definitely learn a thing or to about what makes a good mystery tick. This series also has a harried single mother with a wonton son but it has established both characters and their relationship to one another in one episode. This series cares about characters. It is much warmer than Sherlock. I like it quite a lot.
How can that make you angry? You like the show. Why does someone have to cover it to validate your enjoyment of it?
Furthermore, it’s a comment completely unrelated to the discussion at hand. In that sense, it’s probably as frustrating to them as the lack of “Case Studies” is to you. One side need not always have to address the desires of the other. You yourself have the ability to write up your own blog, with your own thoughts, and add to the discussion in that way instead of simply pointing out perceived gaps on an entry-by-entry basis here and elsewhere.
Does this issue make me angry in the full on rage sense, no. I said it in a half-joking manner. But I really do care about the inclusion of different types of television and people within the critical conversations of critics I have come to respect.
1) Dan himself points out how the lack of coverage of PBS is something that he regrets. He has said this multiple times. Therefore it is not a perceived gap in coverage it an acknowledged gap in coverage.
2) My enjoyment on a show is not based purely on whether some one has blogged about the show online I think that is an reductive characterization of my position. There are actually a multitude of issues within the formulation
2a) I enjoy watching shows and observing what makes them work or in some cases what does not make them work. I also enjoy programming that comments on society as a whole. I enjoy programming most that has many complex well rounded characters. So regardless of online community I can still enjoy a show.
2b)I also enjoy going online and discussing the shows with complex ideas and flaws in their execution or conception. I like to learn from the critics I read what is going on with the show based on their expertise as people who have studied media. I also like to read and respond to intelligent comments online making connections with people I would not otherwise have siting in the physical world.
I like to hear thinking that will challenge my opinions and thoughts on the show from other people. I also like when I find some one who has the same thoughts as I do. For me robust conversation is a good thing.
2c) Critics are not interchangeable. Critics each have their own thoughts and own perspectives. Their background and their own biases shape their criticism in a way that makes their opinions interesting to read for other people. For Fringe I read both Your (Ryan) and Noel’s reviews. I note that you have different perspectives. Depending on your perspectives you may see each episode differently and convince me on different points in the show.
The most interesting post to read are Parenthood posts by Alan and Todd. They emphasize such different points in their reviews that almost seems as if they are watching different shows.
So I enjoy reading an individual critics response to a show and then talking with them about the show itself. In the hopes that we all come away learning about a different perspective or thinking differently on something we have thought one way on or not thought about at all.
Therefore me starting my own blog to cover PBS shows won’t satisfy my desire to engage in a critical discussion because the people who knowledge about the medium of television and perspectives that interest me have decided that they will not participate in the conversation by offering forth blog posts of their own.
3) Starting a blog of my own won’t solve the lack of inclusion of important shows in the critical discussion by mainstream news media. Part of my frustration is that when it comes to award show time and we get to the movie miniseries time many critics can offer forth their critical opinions on their favorite HBO miniseries but can say nothing about PBS. Nothing about a whole network. A whole network which the large majority of the television academy thinks is worthy of recognition of their highest awards. Therefore the critics end up having their own discussions about what they deem to be important television on their own in an insular way. This is all the while awards prognostication becomes a more and more entrenched part of cultural criticism touted by critical communities as a selling point on their blogs and podcasts. Therefore a more robust and varied conversation for me is required. Either that or dispense with the discussion of awards prognostication and Emmy pools as they add nothing to critical conversation of television as a medium of communication.
4) Furthermore, professional critics have a direct line to those who create television. A star of a television show or a showrunner will talk to a professional critic where a critic can push on what they see as important critical points of the show that they enjoy or dislike as Drew McWeeney does with his interviews and Dan Fienberg does with his interviews. Professional critics are directly involved with a critical conversation with the people who make the shows people love. Todd Van Der Werff has basically got show runners to start doing DVD commentaries on the shows they are working on. Also a site with a powerful influence professional critic can attract the comments of a star/showrunner like a Louie to a comment made to a blog post. Showrunners are not going to run around reading all blogs and comment on everything but may look at a few blogs they consider important. So it is important to be a part of that conversation because then people can talk about what they enjoy critically or feel the show fails at critically and have this conversation with the person who is making the show they love, care about and want to see succeed.
None of these issues will be solve completely by me having my own blog because those in power do not want to discuss a show I think it is important I won’t become a part of the discussion and the show that has already been marginalized from critical discussion will continue to be marginalized.
Most importantly this includes the inclusion of different types of people with different thoughts who might be considered weird (Sci Fi/Fantasy) or people who think differently because of their own backgrounds (the issues of race, ethnicity, gender and class).
I actually don’t understand your hostility and your response as you seem to be telling me to stop commenting and discussing issues that you think are important to establishing a critical community in television and real life and that if I were to have this discussion I should have it elsewhere with potentially less people. Correct me if I am wrong.
Critical discussion for me once again is about having assumptions challenged.
Therefore it is more important for me to get those already in power, with influence with a lot of readers to start including shows and different types of people into their own critical discussions to inspire a more robust discussion on television and a wider vision of the televisual communication landscape. It is better to have more people engaging in conversation that will challenge their assumptions than just a few at a small blog some where off in the nether regions of the internet.
I hope this gives a better understanding of the reason why I push certain issues.
*I actually don’t understand your hostility and your response as you seem to be telling me to stop commenting and discussing issues that I think are important to establishing a critical community in television and real life and that if I were to have this discussion I should have it elsewhere with potentially less people. Correct me if I am wrong.
Also for everyone to have their own blog to offer their own perspective and to try to control the way they are perceived by stopping important discussions that might criticize the individual bloggers style or perspective is antithetical to the purpose of a blog. The comments section on a blog is intended to foster discussion.
A blog is meant to foster discussion and get people to confront their own assumptions about their perspective on the subject on which they blog.
A blog is intended to engage you more with a public discussion of thoughts which you deem important.
By telling people to start their own individual blogs creates a highly individualized and myopic internet pushing people further apart rather than closer together to discuss and deal with the important issues of the day.
So for me I need from a critic on why they don’t cover shows than “I have no interesting in covering this show” because that to me is just a well worded way of saying “tough noogies”. If a critic were to give a well reasoned critical explanation as to why they refuse to cover a specific show then I will at least understand (I might agree) but I will understand.
What I can’t stand is critics just ignoring a subject because it does not interest them.
I think Tausif Khan needs to make some more posts that nobody cares about in regards to this episode.
@Elevation thank you for your response
I want to end on a positive note and them I am done. I want to thank Dan Fienberg because he personal engages in honestly and responds to all comments which ask a question or pose a a criticism. It is that type of engagement and passion that draws me back to Hitfix. Thanks for the responses Dan I look forward to reading more of your reviews.
*I want to end on a positive note and them I am done. I want to thank Dan Fienberg because he personally engages in and honestly responds to all comments which asks question or pose criticisms to his work in a thoughtful way. It is that type of engagement and passion that draws me back to Hitfix. Thanks for the responses Dan I look forward to reading more of your reviews.