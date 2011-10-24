Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 100

10.24.11 7 years ago 34 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s the 100th Episode of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, in which Dan gets married and Alan helps deliver a baby in an elevator with the help of Special Guest Star Abe Vigoda. 
Sigh. That’s a lie. 
Sorry. We didn’t stunt our 100th episode. Heck, we didn’t even schedule it for November sweeps.
Instead, we just did a podcast. And a busy podcast, with reviews of “Chuck,” “Grimm,” the return of “Beavis & Butt-head,” the premiere of “Allen Gregory” and an eclectic assortment of Listener Mail.
So… WOO!!! 100 episodes! SYNDICATION, BABY!
This week’s breakdown:
“Beavis & Bull-head” and “Good Vibes” — 03:20 – 20:40
“Chuck” — 20:35 – 28:00
“Grimm” — 28:05 – 35:40
“Allen Gregory” — 35:45 – 46:46
Listener Mail – “Reed Between the Lines” — 46:50 – 56:15
Listener Mail – NBC football promotion — 56:15 – 01:03:30
Listener Mail – Remakes of “Misfits” etc — 01:03:30 – 01:07:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALLEN GREGORYBEAVIS & BUTTHEADCHUCKdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergGood VibesGRIMMPODCAST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP