Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 122

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.
It’s time for a late-afternoon installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, pushed a little bit because I needed to watch “Mad Men” and then a little bit more because Skype problems sabotaged two segments. This would not have happened if we’d won MegaMillions last week and upgraded our technology. Boo.
Anyway, it’s an extremely packed show, featuring reviews of “Scandal,” “Best Friends Forever” and “Magic City,” plus the new season of “Nurse Jackie.” We also discussed the “Shameless” finale and, of course, last night’s “Mad Men.”
Here’s the breakdown:
“Best Friends Forever” (00:02:15 – 00:12:00)
“Scandal” (00:12:00 – 00:25:20)
“Magic City” (00:25:20 – 00:41:10)
“Nurse Jackie” (00:41:10 – 00:50:55)
Listener Mail: “Community” vs. Chevy Chase (00:51:15 – 00:59:45)
“Shameless” finale (00:59:45 – 01:10:45)
“Mad Men” (01:10:50 – 01:31:45)
Interesting to hear your thoughts on Magic City. I haven’t watched yet, but I love a lot of the cast (especially Olga). I’ll start watching once there are a few eps on the DVR. But I’ll be going in cautiously optimistic (though Allen really seems to hate it!).
Also, the Frog and The Scorpion was in Drive…and I haven’t heard many people trashing that script!
I watched the BFF pilot over the weekend and I it was AWFUL beyond words. Not only was it not funny, but I have never seen two more unlikeable and SHRILL leads in my entire life. Every word out of their mouths is screamed as loudly as possible at as rapid a pace as possible as if speaking loudly and quickly someone makes the dialogue funny. It doesn’t. I looked up the two women and was not at all surprised to learn that they’re alums of the UCB (which to be fair, is full of talented people) but this whole pilot felt like a REALLY, REALLY bad improv session. Ugh.
Happy Endings sure got a lot better when they dealt with Jane’s shrillness and made her seem more lovable and human. Of course that’s been a problem with anything Courtney Cox has done too.
I really hope NBC gives Bent a chance and brings it back next year.
Do you think Chevy Chase’s departure from Community might affect the show’s renewal chances in that the show will be cheaper to produce if they don’t have to pay his salary?
Also, I think they could expand Leonard’s role if they want to give the rest of the group someone older to play off of from time to time.
You guys say Mad Men’s Jane and Danny must not be Jewish because of the big deal they made of hiring Ginsberg. But Matthew Weiner said this in a NYT interview:”I hope people can tell Faye Miller is Jewish. I hope people know at some level that Jane Siegel, Roger’s wife, is Jewish. They are assimilated.” [artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com]
That never made any sense to me, because why does he hope people know these characters are Jewish? The show has made absolutely no mention of it, so I have no idea why it should matter. Now, in light of the cartoonish Ginsberg character and everybody’s reactions (especially Roger’s), it *really* doesn’t make sense.
So does this change your take on Ginsberg at all? I, for one, have absolutely no idea what I’m supposed to take away from what we’ve been shown so far. As far as Peggy is concerned, it seems like a retread of the Stan and Abe story lines: they start out irritating the shit out of her, but then she grows to like them. I’d rather have Dawn get the screen time, frankly.
It was just a bizarre episode of Mad Men all around.
As for Faye, when she broke up with her boyfriend she used a Yiddish insult to do it. Also I think her mention of her father had Jewish gangster implications.
Have to disagree on “BFF” – really enjoyed the pilot and the chemistry among all three leads. And I tried “Bent” but got bored after the pilot, found it as nondescript as you found “BFF”.
I think Stat Boy should be Eric Balfour. I’m fairly confident he’s available.
THANK YOU DAN! I’ve been bothered by Weiner’s attention upon weight and his female characters as well.
I agree. I can see what he was doing when Peggy got pregnant, but you could not tell if it was that or her just gaining weight. But January Jones could have concealed her pregnancy, because her face was nowhere near that swollen in real life. It was almost as if Weiner was trying to humiliate the actress by turning her into a version of Gwyneth Paltrow in Shallow Hal. Betty has many faults, but there was a way to make her gain weight without going to that extent and still make the same point.
Read on AMC’s pop-up video style airing of “Ghost” that the director didn’t think Tony Goldwyn could play the villain so guess it was kind weird that he’s now typecasted as WASP bad guy. Read the same thing about Reese Witherspoon with Tracy Flick, where before the film nobody in the studio making it thought she could do the role and after the film came out, nobody in thought she could play anything but Tracy Flick-types.
Just curious, how plays the First Lady in “Scandal” or she an off-screen character? Even the widowed and bachelor U.S. Presidents’ had First Ladies (the hostess of the White House)
Was Christian Cooke any good in “Magic City”? I have a hunch (having never seen an episode) he’ll be killed off for dramatic effect.
Bellamy Young plays the First Lady in Scandal, and Christian Cooke plays the other son, whom we discussed briefly after going on about Steven Strait for a while.
“I think this is a case of a scorpion riding on another scorpion’s back….”
Yeah, how the heck did they manage 3 years of working together before it blew up?
On the question of whether Danny Strong was a regular employee: Don had to fire him when they downsized, so…
As for the “first Jewish copywriter?” question, I think it highlights how the writing from the first 3 episodes of this season has taken a bit of a step back. To suddenly make the Jewish copywriter a huge deal after Danny last season feels almost like retcon.
Chevy Chase is the only thing that makes Community different than a Nickelodeon show. I’m not even a Chase fan but they need him to balance the extremely corny characters. It’s nice to hear one of his funny racist jokes after sitting through 10 minutes of blanket forts
Aw, I would miss Chevy on Community. Not every aspect of his character, but the physical comedy especially. The ice cream machine tag, or the ink shots/blue mouth from the last episode, for instance. I don’t know why, but scenes like those just make me happy. Chock it up to nostalgia, maybe, but I hope these guys can iron things out–I think they both like the final product that gets produced. Here’s hoping a little time to cool down makes the difference.