Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 122

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.

It’s time for a late-afternoon installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, pushed a little bit because I needed to watch “Mad Men” and then a little bit more because Skype problems sabotaged two segments. This would not have happened if we’d won MegaMillions last week and upgraded our technology. Boo.

Anyway, it’s an extremely packed show, featuring reviews of “Scandal,” “Best Friends Forever” and “Magic City,” plus the new season of “Nurse Jackie.” We also discussed the “Shameless” finale and, of course, last night’s “Mad Men.”

Here’s the breakdown:

“Best Friends Forever” (00:02:15 – 00:12:00)

“Scandal” (00:12:00 – 00:25:20)

“Magic City” (00:25:20 – 00:41:10)

“Nurse Jackie” (00:41:10 – 00:50:55)

Listener Mail: “Community” vs. Chevy Chase (00:51:15 – 00:59:45)

“Shameless” finale (00:59:45 – 01:10:45)

“Mad Men” (01:10:50 – 01:31:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.