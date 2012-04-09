Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 123

04.09.12 6 years ago 20 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
We weren’t sure if we were gonna be able to whip up a podcast today — I’m in New Hampshire and I have a cold — but… we did!
And there’s lots of positivity this week. Alan and I both really like HBO’s “Girls” and one of us is very positive about ABC’s “The Bee in Apartment 23.” We also talked about this week’s super “Mad Men,” reviewed CBS’ “NYC 22” and provided navel-gazing answers to a couple pieces of listener mail.
Here’s Monday’s breakdown:
“The Bee in Apartment 23” (00:01:10 – 00:14:45)
“NYC 22” (00:14:45 – 00:23:40)
“Girls” (00:23:40 – 00:39:15)
Listener Mail – David Simon Disapproves (00:39:30 – 00:48:15)
Listener Mail – Impact of outside feelings (00:48:15 – 00:54:10)
“Mad Men” (00:54:10 – 01:15:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

