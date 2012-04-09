Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 123

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
We weren’t sure if we were gonna be able to whip up a podcast today — I’m in New Hampshire and I have a cold — but… we did!
And there’s lots of positivity this week. Alan and I both really like HBO’s “Girls” and one of us is very positive about ABC’s “The Bee in Apartment 23.” We also talked about this week’s super “Mad Men,” reviewed CBS’ “NYC 22” and provided navel-gazing answers to a couple pieces of listener mail.
Here’s Monday’s breakdown:
“The Bee in Apartment 23” (00:01:10 – 00:14:45)
“NYC 22” (00:14:45 – 00:23:40)
“Girls” (00:23:40 – 00:39:15)
Listener Mail – David Simon Disapproves (00:39:30 – 00:48:15)
Listener Mail – Impact of outside feelings (00:48:15 – 00:54:10)
“Mad Men” (00:54:10 – 01:15:30)
It says ‘Error opening file’ when i try to stream it. Is it just me?
Ho boy, that doesn’t sound good. Knew there was a reason why CBS was quasi-burying the show…
Actually, Sobieski’s career has been dead for about ten years plus. Blame that movie that released the weekend of 9/11…
It’s got De Niro’s name attached. That’s why it wasn’t dumped on Fridays…
Can’t say I’m Shocked about how NYC 22 turned out. CBS is the king of Bland crime procedurals. Somehow Richard Price and Robert Deniro as Executive Producers with James Manigold directing the Pilot I felt somewhat optimistic. Guess The Good Wife will Remain its only quality and Relevant drama.
I rather enjoyed The Bee in Apartment 23, I thought it was well done, and the cast minus the perv neighbor all had good moments in the first two episodes.
Is it a new thing to premiere the first two episodes of a series on Hulu like they did with this? I was surprised when I saw people tweeting about it last week, but I guess it’s not bad to get people to sample something, especially when they are probably happy with the product.
I have a question as to why the lack of weekly Game of Thrones recaps?
If there is a show on television that is easy to talk about, even more than Mad Men for me, it has to be GoT. Anyway I hope you guys delve into all the different plot points often, for the rest of the season.
Finally, I can’t wait to see Girls, I liked did not love Tiny Furniture, but you could see the talent there, and reading all about the show, it seems she has harnessed it, and yeah, really excited about this one.
Jason22 – Starz is streaming THREE “Magic City” episodes now. But on the network side, I’m pretty sure this is the first time multiple episodes have been put up pre-premiere? We’ll see if it makes an iota of difference.
Regarding “GoT,” our concern with weekly recaps continues to be the thing with me having read the book and Alan specifically choosing not to. We’re concerned about how that would impact the back-and-forth…
We’ll revisit in the middle somewhere, to be sure…
-Daniel
I guess I don’t see a problem, as long as you’re sticking to the series and not the books, of having a weekly conversation about what was in each episode, just as you do with any other show.
I mean the question is, can you not spoil Alan on your podcast about what the differences are between the two, and or what is coming up?
I get Alan not wanting to know the differences or be spoiled, but to talk about just the episodes themselves when there is so much to dig into with all the plots going, that should be enough.
However just as with JS, maybe I know nothing..
haha Alan do u realize u say Pavel Checkov every time!
Yes. It is not by accident.
my bad then ; )
Just wanted to say the intro music was absolutely perfect, great choice. Looking forward to seeing Girls and seriously considering watching the B show. NYC22 piqued my interest because of the people behind it, but it sounds pretty worthless, and I do hate procedurals.
I watched the first episode of B**** in Apartment 23 and really wasn’t a fan. It felt a bit cartoonish and didn’t bring the funny to make up for it.
Guess I’ll check out Apartment 23, though I’m definitely more interested in Girls and Veep. Can’t wait to hear what you guys think about the latter next week.
Good stuff. As a Dutch student who really needs to use his time for studying, I get way too much of your inside jokes and references to shows.
Is NYC 22 any different than ABC’s Rookie Blue?
Jamie – I meant to bring it up when we were discussing it. The simple answer? No. Slightly higher production values. Slightly better third-string supporting actors. But mostly? No.
-Daniel
How has the man who gave us the brilliance of “Feces My Dad Said” missed the opportunity for a “The Female Dog in Apartment 23” joke?
Nate – To be fair, I call it “The Bee in Apartment 23.” And it’s about an NYC apartment complex that doubles as an apiary.
-Daniel
