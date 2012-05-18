Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 129

#How I Met Your Mother #Parks And Recreation
05.18.12 6 years ago 24 Comments

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls.
As promised, it’s a bonus installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We start with CBS & The CW’s upfronts and the news associated with that, then we answered a pilot of upfronts-related mail and then delved into a slew of finales, including “How I Met Your Mother” and “Smash.”
In order to fit the “House” finale into our next podcast, we’ll be waiting til Tuesday. But with two podcasts this week, we’re sure you can wait that extra day. 
Oh and we didn’t mention it on this week’s podcast, but next week we’re going to announce our Summer Rewatch. So GET EXCITED!!!!
Friday’s breakdown:
Upfronts – CBS and The CW (00:00:50 – 00:25:30)
Upfronts-themed Letters (00:25:50 – 00:39:40)
“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:39:45 – 00:46:15)
“How I Met Your Mother” finale (00:46:20 – 00:54:00)
“Smash” finale (00:54:00 – 01:03:00)
“Suburgatory” (01:03:00 – 01:14:30)

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother#Parks And Recreation
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERPARKS AND RECREATIONPODCASTSMASHSUBURGATORYUPFRONTSUpfronts 2012

