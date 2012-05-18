Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 129

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls.
As promised, it’s a bonus installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We start with CBS & The CW’s upfronts and the news associated with that, then we answered a pilot of upfronts-related mail and then delved into a slew of finales, including “How I Met Your Mother” and “Smash.”
In order to fit the “House” finale into our next podcast, we’ll be waiting til Tuesday. But with two podcasts this week, we’re sure you can wait that extra day.
Oh and we didn’t mention it on this week’s podcast, but next week we’re going to announce our Summer Rewatch. So GET EXCITED!!!!
Friday’s breakdown:
Upfronts – CBS and The CW (00:00:50 – 00:25:30)
Upfronts-themed Letters (00:25:50 – 00:39:40)
“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:39:45 – 00:46:15)
“How I Met Your Mother” finale (00:46:20 – 00:54:00)
“Smash” finale (00:54:00 – 01:03:00)
“Suburgatory” (01:03:00 – 01:14:30)
I decided to hold off on the email. Molly Ringwald for Tessa’s mom and Angie Harmon for Ryan’s mom.
Ringwald’s too old. Sixteen Candles was a decade before Clueless.
Even though I suggested Rebecca Creskoff on Alan’s blog, now I’m thinking Karina Logue should play Tessa’s mother with Donal playing her brother/Tessa’s funny uncle who has a contentious relationship with Jeremy Sister. Yes!
I vote for Emma Stone, Elizabeth Banks and Gillian Jacobs as sisters and Debra Messing as the mother.
LOVED the Parks finale, just perfect.
My wife watched the entire season of Smash…I did not. But I did sit down and watch the finale with her. I’m not sure what you guys are seeing with McPhee. I thought she was good. Certainly came off better than the other blonde chick.
Didn’t listen to your Suburgatory chat yet….but I thought it was okay. I still HATE the Alicia Silverstone plot (and absolutely everything related to it). But I liked the over the top mother’s day stuff (even though the twist was obvious weeks ago), and I thought Tessa finally showing some true emotion about her mother was really well done.
I’m a huge Sherlock fan, and I have virtually no interest in Elementary, but it’s not like Sherlock is even the first “modern-day” version of the character. Holmes was fighting Nazis back in the 1940s film series. I’m pretty sure none of that was the invention of Arthur Conan Doyle.
Again, I don’t care about Elementary, but the idea that Sherlock (awesome as it is) is some kind of revolutionary show that’s totally untouchable is just silly.
Don’t forget the Saturday morning cartoon “Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century.”
IF there’s room for 2 Fairy Tales shows on the air right now (and neither is The Charmings), you can have 2 Sherlock Holmes shows.
It seems like most people have a burr in their saddle about the CBS show because they apparently tried to buy the rights, didn’t and decided to make their own show. Seems a little seedy.
Maybe the same actress can play Tessa’s mother and Ted’s wife.
Hopefully in the Fall CW gives a memo that requires all their new shows to cut back on exposition, and write stronger characters and dialogue. CW current Programming is a struggle to watch without cringing already. I feel that WB had better adult sensibilities in their shows. CW seems think the formula of Pretty Kids, Sex, Violence and Pop music is going to give them thriving rating. Well CW ratings are in the hole because the audience they want actually has higher standards. So guess now they need to try some smart writing and experiment with fresh compelling adult drama.
Maria Thayer for the mom
By the way, what happened to this site’s coverage of Vampire Diaries???? LOVED the game changer finale!
StormShadow4Life – Liane, who recapped the show, is out on maternity leave and with “Idol” and other end-of-the-season stuff, I simply didn’t have the time to write about the finale, which I also thought was pretty terrific. I feel sad about that, because I really did like the finale a ton.
If Sepinwall watched the show, I’d have made sure we talked about it. Oh well. Can’t watch everything!
-Daniel
Well, I guess that’s a good reason for her…but still bummed there’s no discussion thread. Oh well.
It wasn’t my “favorite” finale this year (yet close), but it was certainly the most surprising for me!
Ceirtanly one of the best episodes of this year.
Alyson Hannigan. She’s 2 years older than Alicia Silverstone. Is HIMYM the same network? If not, probably won’t happen I guess.
Gossip Girl finale was horrible, every character was horrible too. I mean they just dropped the Dan/Blair storyline like it hadn’t even existed all seasons to go back to the Chair one. I mean fine if you want to go back to the most repeatative relationship to ever be portrayed on TV (not to mention gross), can the viewers who emotionally invested in Dan/Blair get a better send off than that? It reeked of interference to me, like they knew they were ending and needed to go back to status quo. I think I am boycotting the whole CW b/c I cant with Schwartz and Savage anymore, thats how much I have come to dislike GG.
I honestly feel that Two and a Half Men is the only show on CBS that can retain most of The Big Bang Theory lead-in. Lots of viewers switch to the last half hour to see who got eliminated on X-Factor or Idol. Two and a Half Men will strengthen the whole night like you said. 2 Broke Girls is a hit and it will be fine at 9:00. It has an audience that likes it apparently.
For playing Tessa’s Mom, I would pick Alicia Witt.
You may know her as Creepy Glen’s mom on “Mad Men,” but what clinches it is her turn as Rick Castle’s flighty ex-wife, which I imagine is the role she’d be playing as Tessa’s mom.
What about Rebecca Mader from Lost, the British redhead? Dunno if she can do the accent, but she certainly looks just like Jane Levy.
BTW, Alan, very disappointed to hear you gave up on Fringe.
I haven’t been overly convinced by Kat McPhee during Smash, although I think most of that is to do with the horrible way the writers have written Karen and made her so unreactive to everything, but that all said, I thought she was great in the finale, and totally disagree about the final song – wow! Never had her down for being much of a Broadway belter, but she delivered on that song for sure!
I’m actually looking forward to season2, and don’t think a lot of tweaking needs changing to make it the great show i was hoping it was going to be after watching the pilot:
– cull Dev, Leo and Ellis. Maybe kill off Dev so that Karen can have a more interesting storyline that will impact on her career. And as Alan is always saying, she does need to make things happen for herself rather than people always telling her what to do or making decisions for her. As for Ivy, shes almost too unlikeable for me now to care, but I’m certainly interested to see how the writers will write her next season. She’s been all over the place so just comes across as a caricature rather than a real person. Also, please let’s just have Julia work based stories and NO MORE FAMILY drama! I’ve always liked the musical aspect of the show and love Kat McPhee’s voice and think Hilty is a stellar Broadway performer, and so have no real issues with that. Maybe integrate the cover songs better into the episodes. Oh and more scenes with Karen and Ivy would be good. I like their chemistry together. Same with Karen and Derek.
Reply to comment…
I loved the finale. Smash has always been best when focusing on the actual making of the musical. It’s just a shame the writers have done such a bad job with all the characters. I’m not sure there is one I really love, or like even! Tom, Derek and Karen I guess. I thought McPhee was really good on the finale too. She’s had little to work with with Karen all season, but she definitely shone in this episode. I also like Megan Hilty as a performer but really dislike Ivy, so I hope the writers can remedy that a little next season. They don’t have to turn her into Karen, but a little less hateable would be good. I love a love to hate character, bit the Smash writers refuse to turn her pure evil, so she just ends up being a bitch who the writers try to make us sympathise with, and that doesn’t work either.
christina hendircks or lauren ambrose for tessa’s mom.