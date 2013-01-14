Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 166

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for a new installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

You’ll notice that while we’re posting on Monday, this podcast was actually recorded at the end of last week, so there is NO discussion of the Golden Globes. Sorry. Sepinwall and I recorded when we had the time, contemplated recording more if we had time and then didn’t have time. There’s plenty here, but there’s nothing about the last two days of TCA Press Tour or other things from the past few days.

Sorry.

And there’s plenty here because I’m off to Sundance on Wednesday, so we won’t have time to podcast again for the next 10-ish days. There may be a podcast at the *end* of next week, but there won’t be anything before that. So we have lots of reviews here, including this Monday’s premieres (“The Carrie Diaries”) and next Monday’s big premiere (“The Following).

Enjoy!

This week’s breakdown:

Press tour stuff (00:01:20 – 00:34:00)

“The Carrie Diaries” (00:34:10 – 00:43:50)

“Continuum” (00:44:00 – 00:50:55)

“The Kroll Show” (00:50:55 – 00:55:30)

“Archer” (00:55:30 – 00:58:00)

“Legit” (00:58:00 – 01:07:00)

“Ripper Street” (01:07:10 – 01:14:40)

“The Following” (01:15:10 – 01:31:10)

