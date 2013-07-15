Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 192

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
It’s Firewall & Iceberg time, even if there aren’t many new shows to review this week.
We review “Axe Cop” and “High School USA,” the first entries in FOX’s new HDHD block and we discuss “The X-Files” as part of our Summer Pilot Rewatch, but we also preview Comic-Con and the Emmy Nominations, which are this week’s big events.
Oh and yes… We talk about the majesty that is “Sharknado.”
Of course, the podcast starts on a somber note with the tragic passing of “Glee” star Cory Monteith. Apologies for the inevitably harsh transition between that and “Axe Cop,” but… That’s just how it had to be done.
Next week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch (or maybe two weeks from now… schedules are weird) will be “My So-Called Life.” On the podcast, Alan says it’s on Netflix. He lied. But it is on Hulu.
Anyway…
Today’s breakdown:
Cory Monteith (00:00:55 – 00:12:30)
“Axe Cop” and “High School USA” (00:12:40 – 00:21:05)
Emmy preview (00:21:00 – 00:35:10)
Comic-Con preview (00:35:15 – 00:43:00)
“Sharknado!” (00:43:10 – 00:59:05)
Summer Pilot Rewatch: “The X-Files” (00:59:05 – 01:18:00)
My modest suggestion for Glee recognizing the Cory Monteith death:
Finn is off at school and he doesn’t come back.
End an episode with a vocal performance, unrelated to the storyline, that’s a tribute to the actor.
Good Luck with the horror that is San Diego con in the 2st century.
ABC did an hour-long John Ritter special with the cast and crew and Ritter’s closest industry friends, but of course, they then went ahead and did the episodes involving Paul’s death. Which by the way, no matter how you felt about 8 SIMPLE RULES overall, I think they did a masterful job with those first few post-Ritter episodes.
Two things about the X-Files pilot that struck me was 1. How fully formed the show is right out of the gate. 2. It’s unbelievable Gillian Anderson was only 25 when this was filmed.
I still can’t believe Cory is dead. Like it doesn’t compute, I don’t comprehend that. I’m not a huge Glee fan, but Finn always put a smile on my face and was so lovable, and I loved his voice, especially in duets with Lea. And nobody on the cast has ever said a bad thing about him in interviews. Poor cast, most haven’t even said anything on twitter, what could they say that would make it justice? it’s such a big thing for them, i’m sure. And this isn’t like the typical cast, they worked so many hours together in rehearsal and long days in the choir room, and travelled all over the world together for the tours, went through so much stuff together since filming that pilot and Glee becoming a phenomenon and all of it. It’s really, really sad that this happened now, he was struggling.
Have you seen this video that’s circling around of the tour, of Cory teary eyed and happy?
[www.youtube.com]
Yeah. It made me sad but also happy because he got to live some great moments.
One thing I really love about your podcast, which is SO rare in podcasts, is that you guys never talk over each other, I don’t know how you do it, but it’s an amazing skill, I appreciate that you’re not rushing to make your point and let the other talk his piece, so refreshing.
Okay, Darin Morgan. “Out in public,” says Alan. “Assuming he shows up,” says Dan. It sounds like you guys know things about him, so what exactly is the story? From his brilliant writing for both The X-Files and Millennium, I suspected, back in the ’90’s, that Darin Morgan had to have wrestled with anxiety and depression, and of course he hasn’t had the career one would hope/expect for an Emmy award-winning talent. So, what is the truth here? Such matters are sensitive of course, and I wouldn’t bring it up but for the fact that you guys are making oblique references to Morgan having “issues” when you could have chosen to say nothing at all.
MoreTears – Darin Morgan is famously/notoriously reclusive/private. That was literally all I was referring to. Nothing more insinuating than that.
-Daniel
Thanks for replying. Of course, reclusiveness is something that falls under the heading of “having issues.”
I’m wondering if BBC America could have boosted Maslany’s Emmy chances by making the show more available after it aired. I know the critical firestorm didn’t really start to build until episodes four or five (HitFix didn’t start covering it until episode six) and it wasn’t until the last few episodes that critics started saying, “There’s really something special happening here.” And then it was done. The show was over and you couldn’t watch it anywhere. It wasn’t on Hulu or their website. Maybe you could buy it on Amazon or iTunes, but I wonder if they could have extended the discussion for Maslany and the show by making it more easily (and cheaply) available after it aired. I know there are a lot of contracts and negotiations involved in these things, but maybe they could have negotiated a limited window for the show to air on Hulu between June 1st (the finale) and June 28th (when Emmy ballots were due) and just promoted the heck of it. Releasing the DVD early (I’ve never seen the DVD for a returning series released this fast except for BBC series) is great and all, but the voting is already done.
Rugman11 – Dunno. BBC America had the show available OnDemand the whole time, so it was always available in that way.
And although HitFix didn’t have weekly recaps until mid-season, Firewall & Iceberg gave “Orphan Black” a very positive review and we said VERY nice things about Maslany before the show premiered when basically nobody else was reviewing it. So we ALWAYS had this one’s back!
-Daniel
I didn’t know it was On Demand. We had it saved up on our DVR when we finally got around to watching about episode seven or eight. I just remember trying to find it online and couldn’t find it streaming anywhere.
And I know you guys liked it, but it got so lost in the shuffle with Mad Men and Game of Thrones and May sweeps that it seemed like it took a while for people to make the transition from “basically, it’s fun,” to “in a just world, Maslany win an Emmy.” Maybe I just remember all the flurry when TCA ballots were due and that skews my perception of how much the show was being discussed while it aired.
Since Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones and Mad Men are certainly getting their deserved nominations, I hope that Rectify, Hannibal and a certain actress on Orphan Black get their deserved nominations as well, since those are probably the most deserving out of the least likely.
And House of Cards, The Newsroom and Dowton Abbey should get no nominations (with the possible exception of Corey Stoll).
I’m at least cautiously optimistic you’ll get your wish on The Newsroom (the one I’d be ok with, and is likely is going to happen is Jane Fonda getting a guest nod, but if Jeff Daniels beats out someone like Matthew Rhys, ugh…) but I wouldn’t hold my breath on House of Card or Downton Abbey. At least even if Stoll is not in the top 6, he is certainly at least in the conversation for the top 6, so that one won’t sting as much as Rhys and Young losing to Spacey will.
As for Maslany, I’m crossing my fingers until they snap that she pulls this off. It’s just an otherworldly performance, and elevates the show to a degree that no other performer in any other category does. Even as phenomenal as Cranston, Hamm, Rhys, Young, Danes, and Rossum are, there are other people helping carry their shows. This show is just Maslany, and without her is a moderately interesting, largely forgettable Sci-Fi show, and with her is something special. People often make the point about how impressive the effects are, in the way that the clones interact within scenes, which they are, but to be honest, while watching the episodes I don’t even think about that, because it’s so easy to forget that Sarah, Allison, Cosima, and Helena are the same person, because each genuinely feels like a different character beyond the wigs and costume changes.
Huh. What struck me most about Duchovny in the X-Files pilot is how flamboyant and wacky his character here is. There are at least four scenes where he’s practically salivating over the potential discovery of “evidence.” Monotone is not how I would describe him, except in the goofy car sequence where he’s casually eating sunflower seeds and throwing the shells out an open car window.
It also struck me how bad both Mulder and Scully are at being FBI agents in this. I love the scene where Scully scoops ash into her pocket with her bare hand. Great forensic work there, or Mulder and Scully blindly running through the woods, out of sight of each other, and with their weapons holstered.
I know they did considerable work with actual experts to improve their depiction of FBI agents, and it really shows when I think of them in later seasons.
Tino!
That’s two words, according to Rayanne.
For my money, the best example of a show that balances the X-files style mythology episodes with cases of the week is “Supernatural.”
There’s usually a common thread throughout the season in six or seven episodes, leading to the Winchesters fighting a “big bad” or solving a big mystery, but the rest are stand alone episodes featuring a variety of storytelling devices, some of which seem to be direct homages to X-Files — Their “Hollywood Babylon” episode has a definite relation to “Hollywood A.D.” on X-Files. And they’ve done straight-up comedy episodes that are just as rewatchable (if not more so) as “Bad Blood” and “Humbug.”
Heck, sometimes they even fight the same mythological creatures!