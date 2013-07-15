Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 192

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

It’s Firewall & Iceberg time, even if there aren’t many new shows to review this week.

We review “Axe Cop” and “High School USA,” the first entries in FOX’s new HDHD block and we discuss “The X-Files” as part of our Summer Pilot Rewatch, but we also preview Comic-Con and the Emmy Nominations, which are this week’s big events.

Oh and yes… We talk about the majesty that is “Sharknado.”

Of course, the podcast starts on a somber note with the tragic passing of “Glee” star Cory Monteith. Apologies for the inevitably harsh transition between that and “Axe Cop,” but… That’s just how it had to be done.

Next week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch (or maybe two weeks from now… schedules are weird) will be “My So-Called Life.” On the podcast, Alan says it’s on Netflix. He lied. But it is on Hulu

Anyway…

Today’s breakdown:

Cory Monteith (00:00:55 – 00:12:30)

“Axe Cop” and “High School USA” (00:12:40 – 00:21:05)

Emmy preview (00:21:00 – 00:35:10)

Comic-Con preview (00:35:15 – 00:43:00)

“Sharknado!” (00:43:10 – 00:59:05)

Summer Pilot Rewatch: “The X-Files” (00:59:05 – 01:18:00)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.