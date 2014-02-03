Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 218

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

Have you recovered from your Super Bowl hangover? Hope so!

It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg video-free podcast.

In this week’s installment, we talked Super Bowl commercials, “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and we discussed the third season of “Sherlock,” which ended opposite the Super Bowl. We also begin the podcast discussing the passing of Philip Seymour Hoffman. So… Lots of stuff!

We should also mention that on Thursday, we’re doing a Google+ Hangout with Mo Ryan of the Huffington Post. Join us, if you can figure out what a Google+ Hangout is!

Here’s today’s breakdown:

Philip Seymour Hoffman (00:01:10 – 00:13:50)

Super Bowl Stuff (00:13:55 – 00:35:05)

“New Girl” (00:35:05 – 00:43:00)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (00:44:15 – 00:54:20)

Listener Mail on Inept TV Law Enforcement (00:54:55 – 01:01:25)

“Bones” moving back to Mondays (01:01:35 – 01:09:25)

“Sherlock” (01:09:30 – 01:23:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.