Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 218

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Have you recovered from your Super Bowl hangover? Hope so!
It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg video-free podcast.
In this week’s installment, we talked Super Bowl commercials, “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and we discussed the third season of “Sherlock,” which ended opposite the Super Bowl. We also begin the podcast discussing the passing of Philip Seymour Hoffman. So… Lots of stuff!
We should also mention that on Thursday, we’re doing a Google+ Hangout with Mo Ryan of the Huffington Post. Join us, if you can figure out what a Google+ Hangout is!
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Philip Seymour Hoffman (00:01:10 – 00:13:50)
Super Bowl Stuff (00:13:55 – 00:35:05)
“New Girl” (00:35:05 – 00:43:00)
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (00:44:15 – 00:54:20)
Listener Mail on Inept TV Law Enforcement (00:54:55 – 01:01:25)
“Bones” moving back to Mondays (01:01:35 – 01:09:25)
“Sherlock” (01:09:30 – 01:23:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Dan,
How can you say that nobody could anticipate the game ending early when the same thing happened at the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago, which also aired on Fox, and resulted in The Following starting ten minutes early?
Personally, I think starting New Girl early was the right call, but it should have been something they foresaw as a possibility.
Rugman11 – The Super Bowl is a 100 percent unique creature. Precedents related to other football games don’t apply. It works on its own schedule with its own rhythms and TV/advertisement/halftime requirements. It just is.
I believe somebody on Twitter last night told me 1999 was the last time a Super Bowl game ended early.
[On an semi-related side note, I didn’t mention anything about the NFC Championship/The Following because I was at Sundance and I don’t have a *clue* what happened.]
-Daniel
Yeah, and I guess, like you said, it’s not like you can’t find padding time, whether it’s in extra commercial breaks or more post-game stuff.
UGH advertising?!? Sads….
Erika – Advertising pays my salary and pays Alan’s salary and keeps the podcast free and available.
I, for one, welcome a 15 second advertisement in front of the 5,100 second podcast!
-Daniel
Dan — But it’s an ad where Hitfix felt no need to have one before, so how we the consumers of Hitfix content should react to it depends on the circumstances. Is Hitfix having difficulty covering its costs (like your salary)? Fine, we’ll put up with a new ad. Is Hitfix already quite profitable but its owners decided “Hey, we want even more profits than we are already getting.” If that is the scenario, then pardon us for not being happy about an ad where there wasn’t one for 217 previous podcasts.
MoreTears – It was never, for a second, about not feeling the need to have one before. We have, in fact, had ads in at least two podcasts in the past. “Lights Out” and “Nikita,” if memory serves? That’s a VERY small percentage, I know.
The bottom line on the bottom line is that we are not so profitable that we can afford to turn down advertisers, as we are an advertiser-supported website. We aren’t owned by a billion dollar media empire. Firewall & Iceberg, like literally every corner of this site, is an advertising opportunity and I’ve always felt our sales staff would be well served to use it as such, but podcasts are a more mysterious thing when it comes to understanding traffic than individual pages or videos, so we’ve been largely ad free.
Nobody at our website or associated with our website is having sex with Demi Moore in big piles of HitFix-produced money. Every ad on the site is about keeping us in business and helping the site improve, strengthen and grow.
-Daniel
Thanks for having the grace to explain the new ad thingy Dan. I think that I’m a bit ad-ded out after the stupid Super Bowl…. If it pays your salary or helps keep the podcasts coming, I guess we can all suck it up. I’m still sad but I get it….
I think you guys should sell tshirts, hats and stickers. Something where we can support you all but maybe reduce stuff like this. But then I’m all for doing that with bands, musicians, artists I love so….
Great podcast as usual. Sending healing vibes that Alan heals quickly and we have more podcasts/videocasts, etc.
All the best,
Erika
I didn’t mind the ad, as it was short. (One of my favorite podcasts, The Thrilling Adventure hour recently adopted really long ads at the beginning that I now always skip).
However, it is a little too bad that you are being sponsored by a TV show. It probably means you can’t actually review Suits (though I wouldn’t expect you to do so anyway).
MrBilliam – We reviewed “Lights Out” back in the podcast they sponsored. I think we’ve got a reputation for saying what we think and we wouldn’t change that based on advertising. That being said, if a TV show sponsored the podcast, I think it’s probably for the best that it be a show we don’t discuss. Ideally.
In a perfect world, we’d go the PTI route and just get Red Stripe to sponsor us. Hoo-ray beer!
-Daniel
Really?????? Good god people, it was a small ad. Get over yourselves. Sorry your precious ears are too good to listen to a freaking ad on a FREE podcast.
Dan, if you have better notes than I, you might be able to pull up the podcast that you first addressed this issue. I think it may have been Lights Out, but am not sure. You and Alan put a few minutes aside mentioning your understanding of advertising, the fact that it does not affect your reviews, etc.
GCO211 – That would be this:
[www.hitfix.com]
If you want to hear Jordo, our superb voice-over man, tell you to watch “Lights Out.”
And at 21:40, we talk about advertising.
In any case… It’s a way of life. And a 15-second sign of progress. When we get to 17 minutes of advertising in a programming hour… That might be bad. Or good. Depends on your point of view. We’re not there yet.
-Daniel
“When we get to 17 minutes of advertising in a programming hour…”
As opposed to 17+ minutes of reviewing advertisements?
MadMeme – Zing?
-Daniel
Daniel – Sarcasm?
-Mark
I think this is a good point to make. Aren’t reviews / critical eyes on the shows in essence driving viewership (yay or nay)? It’s not advertising per se but it is content creation and is often more valuable — or at minimum of equal value — (almost) than the content.
Because a lot of the times, on shows I really love, and am watching week to week (vs. binge-watching) my experience of watching the show isn’t complete until I’ve read either Alan or Dan’s take on it — and read the comments made here online.
Just wanted to say that I appreciated this take on things that you bring up MadMeme….
Best,
Erika
The folks at Hitfix are ethical professionals and provide us *free* high quality (!!) entertainment!
Hoo-ray!
Boo to those who are intent on seeing evil. Pshaw.
Pshaw right back at you, Salticid. To make no comment or have no conversation about the new ad model (however large or small) is not necessarily “seeing evil.” I take exception at that characterization.
I believe content creators should be compensated for their work. Absolutely. HitFix has ads all over their website, and I expect pre-loaded ads that you have to click through to be on the way ….
That said, personally I’m not a fan of how advertising is deployed for the TV shows I watch, the website I read, etc. I think monetization could be more effective, less intrusive, more creative.
And while there was a question about ethics and advertising — again, I think smart, good points — I don’t think there are folks here who are saying that Alan and Dan are either unethical or unprofessional.
Erika
Erika: Take exception as much as you like — this is not a public library.
Bills need to be paid. And it won’t be by the state that endows the art of criticism…
We profit. So why bitch? That’s all. Nothing has been compromised, but much has been gained. Pshaw indeed.
“The folks at Hitfix are ethical professionals and provide us *free* high quality (!!) entertainment!”
I’m not disputing this; I enjoy Dan and Alan’s podcast and reviews regularly. What I am questioning is the necessity of spending ~20 minutes discussing TV advertisements.
Is HitFix being compensated by Budweiser, Coca Cola, etc? If not, what is the reasoning? By doing this – as benign and jocular as their intentions might be – Dan and Alan are helping to perpetuate a fiction which (further) conflates culture with commerce – a fiction developed and pushed by consultants, brand marketers, and advertisers for corporations.
I understand that most people’s reaction will likely be, ‘What’s the big deal?’ – and that, from the perspective of living inside a hyper-consumerist bubble, it really doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. I’m just trying to point out (since it doesn’t seem to be even mentioned by anyone else) – as someone observing from outside that bubble – the whole ‘cultural’ discussion surrounding these ads seems like some kind of mass hypnosis by corporations on the American public.
Madmeme — love your moniker, btw… ;)
But hey, “‘What’s the big deal?'” ??
C’mon — super bowl ads have been a staple of American consumerism for several decades at least.
More than Cosby, it’s an American thing…
And what is more American than the Super Bowl? Bull sperm of course!
No hypnosis there. Just commentary. Take it or leave it…
Or LYFAO.
I choose the latter. But then again, I like to laugh. ;) Aesthetics.
As someone who used to work for a newspaper, I understand that people should be compensated for their work, and that it’s increasingly difficult to do that (for all the talk of people getting rich online, that’s a very small percentage; mostly, it’s quite difficult to make a substantial amount of money through online ads alone).
So, I am cool with this. Product placement on TV shows actually bothers me a lot more than longer ads would. I understand the exchange that’s taking place when I watch a 30 second ad. When it creeps into my entertainment with no clear separation, I get more meh.
Salticid – “C’mon — super bowl ads have been a staple of American consumerism for several decades at least.”
Super Bowl ads have always existed; extended discourse about them by cultural critics has not. This discourse is predicated on the the exorbitant cost of them, so this necessarily perpetuates the notion that something that costs more deserves more attention (which, in an attention economy, equates to value). On the other hand, they are merely advertisements, so the critique is rarely meaningful – it’s always on a surface level (e.g. how ironic they might be, how clever they are, etc) – they aren’t dissected like artistic content; i.e. discussing the real effect or underlying agenda.
For example, the Coca Cola ad: from what I can glean online, no one appears to be discussing the notion that Coca Cola knew EXACTLY what they were doing – they understood precisely the furor that would be caused in a virulent and vocal group – and are currently smiling all the way to the bank (while happily paying off their focus-group marketeers).
Madmeme —
Sure, Super Bowl ads have always existed – but it was not until the ads themselves became iconic that the event was watched in droves.
It is not the exorbitant cost of ads that drives discussion, but rather a tradition of creativity and innovation in ads that were showcased during the game that piqued our nation of ‘zombies’ to elevate this event to a national holiday status.
Honestly, you are decades behind here. The discourse is not new nor are the ads a novel cultural phenom. And how weird is that?? Cultural critics commenting on a cultural phenomena…
Ack! *Phenomenon, that is. Sorry!
“It is not the exorbitant cost of ads that drives discussion, but rather a tradition of creativity and innovation in ads…”
So, there are no other TV advertisements the entire year which are “creative” or “innovative”? If so, why aren’t TV critics regularly discussing those ads? Sorry, but your logic doesn’t hold water: the discourse is clearly linked to the cost of the ads – as even a modicum of research reveals.
“Honestly, you are decades behind here. The discourse is not new nor are the ads a novel cultural phenom.”
I never claimed it was new or novel. Rather the opposite: I was commenting on the fact that no one comments about it – that it’s perceived as normal (by most Americans).
“Cultural critics commenting on a cultural phenomena…”
Anything that takes place within a particular culture can be described as a ‘cultural phenomenon’. From the most rewarding cultural experience to the most crass commercialism or celebrity gossip. Just because something occurs doesn’t mean one has to take part in it’s propagation.
Madmeme – There’s an audience of maybe 30 million or so that claim to watch the bowl *for* the ads. Cuz – there’s a tradition there…
It’s not the cost of ads that drive viewership, it’s the viewership that drives the cost of ads. (duh)
Commercialism can be clever and entertaining, the question is – was it? Totally valid query. There’s that historical landscape…
And to equate the commentary here w/ celebrity gossip is culturally naive. But whatever.
Salticid – “Cuz – there’s a tradition there…”
So tradition necessitates the propagation of conflating or diminishing behavior? That will be good news for many folks.
“Commercialism can be clever and entertaining, the question is – was it? Totally valid query.”
Valid to who? The people who give out CLIO awards – or the audience convinced into believing it’s a worthwhile query to devote a portion of their time to?
“And to equate the commentary here w/ celebrity gossip is culturally naive. But whatever.”
You obviously have an incredibly simplistic view of the culture you’re living inside of.
“You obviously have an incredibly simplistic view of the culture you’re living inside of.”
Thank you! ;) That is true. I tend toward a simplistic view on a lot of stuff – it makes the variables and parameters easier to work with and to understand. With a name like Madmeme – you should get that.
Anyhoo, thanks for your comments. We’re at a stalemate – you do appear to be approaching this from more a moral angle – yet the reality is that anybody who simply isn’t interested in the ad speak here – need not imbibe. It *is* quite simple, really. And for those who choose to tune in and spend their time that way – probably found value to do so. I get it though – you find such behavior uncouth and well, fundamentally evil. But then again, I got that in the beginning…
“We’re at a stalemate – you do appear to be approaching this from more a moral angle – yet the reality is that anybody who simply isn’t interested in the ad speak here – need not imbibe. It *is* quite simple, really.”
True – and since Dan and Alan time stamp their content, it’s easy to skip that portion of the podcast. Yet the amount of time spent on it in their podcast speaks to the overall inundation of that discourse within the general culture. And that was what I was originally commenting on.
“I get it though – you find such behavior uncouth and well, fundamentally evil.”
Well, ‘evil’ is a bit strong – detrimental (to the culture) would be closer to how I feel. But I don’t think the behavior is uncouth at all – I just think it’s worth examining. If you’re not aware of Bernays (Engineering of Consent) and the history of psychoanalysis in marketing (and now, since the mid-90’s in political elections), I highly recommend the award-winning BBC Documentary ‘The Century of the Self’. It makes it quite clear (if it wasn’t already) how advertising companies have meticulously crafted this hype and word-of-mouth free-publicity-machine surrounding the Super Bowl ads.
Anyway, thanks for the spirited discussion.
Thanks Mark – a free version of the doc can be found here: [archive.org]
I’m going to take the liberty to seriously ramble here, so sorry in advance. Feel free to stop reading anytime, if it’s unworthy of your attention. ;)
I’ll probably check out the doc at some point – but I have to qualify that I tend to be a bit skeptical toward a lot of docs a priori – cuz they’ve a tendency to go all hyped up unto themselves. ;) But I find behavioral manipulation quite interesting and am no stranger to that world/discipline on several levels. Specifics may vary, but the underlying cognitive processes are often common across a myriad of taxa (critter groups) – and indeed the natural phenomenon is viewed as an engine of evolution (and even speciation! yay diversity!)- and novelty (!) – with um, hyper empirical rates of (genetic) change.
Basically, manipulation can indeed very much be harmful – such that there’s selection for individuals to fight back. And that just essentially ups the ante and the game continues on. Such underlying mechanisms here (positive feedback loops w/ manipulating external ‘actor/s’) are posed to explain the evolution of our own big brain, in fact. And ant colonies w/ sterile workers and some cooperative breeding bird systems and even virtual warfare/arms races *within* individuals! Not to mention co-evolution with dif. species to boot. But I digress. Sorry… Costs can be mitigated by co-opting, shall we say virus? (in this particular cultural context), into another function, of course. Where the immediate returns may engender the release of oxytocin when in that super bowl day party/social environment. And in a nutshell – that’s good long-term stuff (health-wise, etc). And the way memories get stored & reactivated can re-trigger assoc physiological events too – which are effective ‘hitch-hikers’, unto themselves, in our wiring. ;) Perhaps we are victims of consent, but nevertheless still reap net rewards (real ones) overall, so no real imperative to resist… We are such simple creatures in the end. ;)
But I see your detriment to culture and raise you the planet – w/ the bigger problem of hyper-consumption writ large. Something that I’m pretty darn passionate about – but try to check my biases at the door when examining behavior.
And sorry for misreading ‘crass’ to mean ‘uncouth’ – my bad. ;)
And ok, I’ll stop now – and for whatever it is worth – I sincerely hope I didn’t waste your time here…
Cheers. ;)
Oh and one more thing – just in case you’ve any interest or were unaware – Everett Roger’s classic (from marketing to applied anthropology) is a definitive source on ‘adoption of innovations/ideas/stuff’ – or say, successful meme transmission and propagation a la design. “Diffusion of Innovations” is a masterpiece in it’s own right. Albeit mighty dense and repetitive. It’s even been more recently applied to social networking on the net too – cuz it’s a communication thing too. Neat stuff, actually. But I’m just a real sucker for such powerful stuff from truly simple basics. Elegance, really. ;)
Thanks, Salticid.
I’m aware of Everett Rogers (and of course, his famous ‘bell-curve’ of adoption), although I’ve never read ‘Diffusion of Innovations’ – but you’ve piqued my interest and will get a copy of it.
Try the first episode of ‘The Century…’ – I’ll think you’ll be hooked and want to watch the rest, but in any case, I’m certain you’ll find it interesting.
Thanks again – no waste of time at all – I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the conversation.
James Gandolfini DID appear in HBO’s Criminal Justice. The first episode was made as a pilot for an on-going series. HBO opted not to pick it up for a series, but they later decided they would make the whole thing a mini-series, so presumably that first episode would have still been used as episode one of the mini-series. But Gandolfini’s character only comes in close to the end of that episode, so whatever re-filming has to be done now that Robert De Niro has taken over the role is minimal.
Fair enough!
-Daniel
I was thinking that they could try to keep Happyish by trying somebody like Paul Giamatti to fill the role, which I feel fits the same Philip Seymour Hoffman “persona” (I hate to use that word to describe him, cause he always changed from role to role) that you described. But ONLY if they cast somebody like Giamatti who can make justice to Hoffman’s talent.
I think getting Giamatti is feasible. HBO did get De Niro to replace Gandolfini, as you mentioned.
Isn’t Giamatti doing a pilot for FX?
Is he? I have no idea. I’d prefer him in a Showtime dramedy.
Greg – FX and Paul Giamatti are doing “Hoke” based on the Charles “Miami Blues” Willeford novels. Scott Frank is directing and writing… I like Scott Frank…
-Daniel
I’m hoping Dan has watched Rick and Morty so you can gush over how good Rick and Morty is.
The show’s creator has confirmed that the version Sherlock himself tells of how he survived the fall is what happened.
Sherlock killing Magnusson might not have been such of a stretch for the character. In the “Milverton” story (same one in which Sherlock fakes an engagement) Sherlock witnesses one of the blackmailer’s victims killing him, then refuses to do anything about it because he states his sympathy is with the murderer.
Making a big deal out of Magnusson despite Moriarty supposedly being worst of the worst is again from the Milterton story. I would have had the same reactions if I hadn’t read other people citing the original story, which I’d forgotten if I ever read it.
I do agree that Magnusson putting himself in a position where he could be killed was stupid.
I was really confused by your assessment that the entire season has been leading up to showing Sherlock is a high-functioning sociopath, with the shooting being the final example of that.
My impression is that this season has been doing the exact opposite – showing the more human side of Sherlock, that he’s finally coming to understand and accept that it’s good to have other people in his life, and to genuinely appreciate and value those people. And the killing* of Magnussen was a move by him to eliminate a threat to people he cared about (John, Mary, Mycroft) and possibly the country (given Magnussen’s villain speeches throughout the episode) and accepting that it will most likely have horrible consequences for him personally – possibly death or jail, certainly separation from his home and people he cares about.
*Whether or not the killing was the right or moral thing to do is debatable, but I don’t think it was a demonstration of him being a sociopath, despite his pronouncement at the time.
FictionIsntReal – I accidentally posted under your comment but didn’t mean to reply to you. The “You” I refer to in my post is Dan – I was reply to his comments in the podcast.
Michael Landon filmed a pilot before he died that got aired as a special one-off afterwards.
PrettOK – Learn new things every day. Thank you! Apparently “Us” was a two-hour pilot… Interesting…
-Daniel
Re; CTU’s incompetence and the bombing of Valencia, I have been going through 24 on Netflix the past few months and watched season 6 a couple months ago. From what I remember, Jack gets a call about Kal Penn holding a family hostage, Jack goes and saves the family from Kal Penn and finds out about the nuke in Valencia. They send tac teams right away to take care of it. The bomb is detonated minutes later. No real imcompetence on CTU’s part
Dan,
The Bob Dylan/Chrysler ad was horrible. Your opinion is wrong on that one. Not different than mine, just wrong. It wasn’t beautifully produced, it was a long commercial that didn’t deserve the time. It was the presumptuous commercial with no story and no substance that you complained about early in the podcast calling it a cute puppy commercial.
Wrong. That was fun.
-Daniel
In the law enforcement ineptitude sweepstakes, The Following’s FBI puts all of your nominees to shame
Oh god, yes. I’d forgotten about them, since I’ve been working to purge the first season of The Following from my brain, but I would support them as the most incompetent TV law enforcement unit.
Holy crap, the discussion of police incompetence was hilarious. I was laughing every time Dan said “20 percent mole ratio.” The best part was that Dan was breaking it down like it was a serious question. I was laughing the entire time. I think Miami Metro is the most incompetent, but I am persuaded by the argument that their incompetence has been less damaging than the incompetence at CTU and the CIA. I think the final rankings (with the CIA taking the prize as most incompetent) were accurate.
Archer Vs. Bob’s Burger. Choose…and why. Go.