Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 224

04.02.14 4 years ago 39 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's Firewall & Iceberg Video Show, we reviewed “Silicon Valley” and “Veep,” which we quite liked, so that's not here. We also talked extensively about the series finale of “How I Met Your Mother,” which we didn't like, but we still talked a bit more about it here in one of several very good Listener Mail segments.

We also reviewed AMC's “Turn” and we talked in spoiler-detail about Sunday's “Walking Dead” finale.

Today's breakdown:
“Turn” (00:01:20 – 00:11:30)
Listener Mail: “Dexter” vs “HIMYM” (00:11:50 – 00:14:40)
Listener Mail: Uncontested Best Episodes (00:14:55 – 00:27:45)
Listener Mail: Death of Reruns (00:27:45 – 00:36:10)
Listener Mail: Death of Television Without Pity (00:36:10 – 00:40:30)
Listener Mail: “HIMYM” Ratings Rise/Quality Drop (00:40:30 – 00:45:55)
The “Walking Dead” Finale (00:46:00 – 01:00:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

