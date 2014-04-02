Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 224

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
On Tuesday's Firewall & Iceberg Video Show, we reviewed “Silicon Valley” and “Veep,” which we quite liked, so that's not here. We also talked extensively about the series finale of “How I Met Your Mother,” which we didn't like, but we still talked a bit more about it here in one of several very good Listener Mail segments.
We also reviewed AMC's “Turn” and we talked in spoiler-detail about Sunday's “Walking Dead” finale.
Today's breakdown:
“Turn” (00:01:20 – 00:11:30)
Listener Mail: “Dexter” vs “HIMYM” (00:11:50 – 00:14:40)
Listener Mail: Uncontested Best Episodes (00:14:55 – 00:27:45)
Listener Mail: Death of Reruns (00:27:45 – 00:36:10)
Listener Mail: Death of Television Without Pity (00:36:10 – 00:40:30)
Listener Mail: “HIMYM” Ratings Rise/Quality Drop (00:40:30 – 00:45:55)
The “Walking Dead” Finale (00:46:00 – 01:00:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Uncontested best episodes? Company Man from Heroes. End of discussion.
That would also go under the “Outlier Episodes” category, just like my main choice, “Three Stories” from House.
“Three Stories” is indeed a fantastic episode, and probably very near the top of my list as well. “Help Me” is another one that comes to mind for me personally. It’s the s6 finale where a crane falls on a building and House allows himself to be a genuine human for once, and it winds up not working out well for him at all. The scene end of the episode with him and Cuddy was perfect, and honestly, that scene is where the show should have ended. But alas, they made two more seasons after that. (Okay, I”m sure there’s a million people that think the show should have ended with three seasons and everything went to shit starting with s4, but there were still some absolute gems hidden among the later seasons.)
Phase One from Alias is a pretty uncontested best episode
Paul – “Alias” is, like “Lost,” a show where I understand that many people have other preferences, but I’ll always favor the pilot, especially after rewatching it for the podcast last summer.
-Daniel
I’m curious to hear the argument here…how does “Chuck vs. The Colonel” come out on top of “Chuck vs. the Ring?” Mr. Roboto! Chevy Chase being a smarmy bastard! Sarah kicking butt with kitchen knives! Refute me if you can, gentlemen.
Although, having given it two seconds thought, both episodes feature Chevy Chase being a smarmy bastard, so I’ll give you that. Let’s replace that detail with Casey and Company repelling through the skylight as Mr. Roboto crescendos.
Ring has the best five minutes (Roboto, obviously) of Chuck, Colonel is an overall stronger episode, because literally everything that happens is awesome, including, of course, Awesome himself being decidedly not awesome.
I would vote for “An Echolls Family Christmas” narrowly over “A Trip to the Dentist,” even before they retconned “A Trip to the Dentist” to be worse at the end of season two. The Veronica Mars pilot is also a very, very strong contender, I think.
Not the same thing but re: your rerun discussion. A lot of my favorite movies today come from my dad insisting that I watch certain movies from when he was younger
Is there a unequivocally best episode of Shameless?
The funniest episode of Friends is clearly “The One Where Ross Got High.” Embryos is probably second.
The death of reruns as a way of discovering TV does make me kind of sad.
M*A*S*H ended before I was born, but it was constantly on in afternoon and late night reruns when I was a kid, so I watched every episode more or less through osmosis, and it’s to this day one of my favorite shows. This was probably the first piece of “quality” TV I was ever exposed to, and I discovered it largely on my own (why it appealed to Little Girl Me I have no idea, it just did). The things it did with its characters, and with the format-bending episodes, I know shaped the way I approach TV and what I expected from it.
I can’t imagine sitting down and committing to binge-watching M*A*S*H if I didn’t have this built-in fondness for it, even though it is a classic and I know it’s good. I revisit it occasionally, along with Cheers and Mary Tyler Moore, but only because those were shows I absorbed through reruns and already like them. I still haven’t taken the time to watch All in the Family and Taxi, even though I know how important and good they are. There is extra effort in seeking out these shows, and maybe they will be kind of lost in another generation.
Wow, bummer.
How about Blackwater from Game of Thrones?
Blackwater is fantastic, and gun to my head, it’s probably my favorite episode of the series. But going along with the issue than Dan raised in the podcast, it definitely fits the parameters of an ‘outlier episode’ in terms of its structure (one location) and its scale (a massive battle scene that mandated Benioff and Weiss asking HBO for a 15% increase in the budget).
There are likely many fans who would choose one of the other two “Episode 9’s” from the series run. Baelor (Ned’s death) and The Rains of Castamere (The Red Wedding) both feature devastating, series-altering moments while simultaneously being more conventionally structured episodes of the show (I know Alan didn’t care for the Red Wedding, but even he seems to be aware that he’s in the minority). From the extensive amount of time I’ve spent on Game of Thrones fansites and discussion forums, And Now His Watch Is Ended (Daenerys sacking Astapor) and Kissed By Fire (Jaime’s confession to Brienne in the bathtub) are popular choices as well. Blackwater’s certainly the most distinctive episode of Game of Thrones to date, but I don’t know if it’s the consensus choice.
The “outlier” thing is an excellent point to make but pretty much makes this discussion impossibly complex. Most people are going to have difficulty agreeing on what qualifies as an outlier, and then which non-outliers are the best. As far as I’m concerned, both of those ep 09s you mention qualify as outliers because they have extremely significant, series-changing events occurring in them (killing off main characters should probably qualify as outliers). They’re no less outside the mainstream of the show than Blackwater is. Martin has even willfully admitted he wrote those characters with their deaths in mind at the very beginning to throw the reader off any preconceived expectations.
Community – “Modern Warfare” to me is the clear cut best episode of Community. That’s when it became this show that could do anything and not just about a bunch of people at a commnunity college
I’d have gone with Calligraphy over either of the Community episodes mentioned.
I think that Star Trek:TNG’s Best of Both Worlds is close enough to universal, and isn’t that much of an outlier episode. (Certainly not as much as “Yesterday’s Enterprise” or “The Inner Light”, which are probably close to universal #2 and #3, order not necessarily as universal.)
Does anyone dispute that Blink is the best episode of new Doctor Who?
Surely *somebody* does? Put 10 British people in a room and you get 10 different favorite Doctors. There’s no way you get consensus on any episode. Is there?
-Daniel
And I skipped over “new” in your comment. Because I’m illiterate.
Even still.. I wonder!
-Daniel
I don’t dispute it! But certainly people do. It’s also very much an outlier episode, in that neither the Doctor nor one of his companions is the “main” character.
“Blink” was my immediate first choice as well. The intricacy of the webs of time travel cause and effect, the fetching guest star who measures her performance perfectly, the terrifying Weeping Angels, the hilarious fan service in-jokes.
It’s the most quoted episode on T-shirts, and the most concise explanation the show has offered for itself: “a wibbly-wobbly,timey-wimey ball of … stuff.”
David Tennant isn’t on screen long enough to overact and Freema Agyeman’s manic approach actually works here.
Plus, Billy falls in love with Sally, dies in the very next scene, but lives a long, happy, fulfilling and interesting life in between. Less than 24 hours after the moment we meet her, Kathy Nightingale is gone and dead, but her long life has meaning and value. And even mopey Larry lives happily ever after once the paradoxes are resolved. HIMYM should have taken notes.
I don’t know if I’d dispute that Blink is the objective “best,” but my own personal favorite is Silence in the Library.
My favorite How I Met Your Mother episode is when Marshall finds the best burger great character episode for Marshall and shows a pure love of New York.
Buffy’s Once More with Feeling is very much a part a product of the arc at the beginning of season 6. It’s where we find out that Buffy liked being in heaven and answered why there was tension between her and her friends because they brought her back because they needed her. She also opened up to Spike. See Myles McNutt’s review of that epsiode.
Restless is my favorite Buffy episode and is an outlier because it had nothing to do with the rest of season 4.
The “outlier” doesn’t necessarily mean a one-off in terms of story. More of structure and/or tone.
And yes, an all-singing-all-dancing episode, when a show never did that before or since, is the very definition of outlier.
Weren’t the nightmares in “Restless” a direct consequence of the magic they used to defeat Adam in the previous episode?
Whedon never made any completely isolated episodes (Well…Dracula maybe.) All of his ‘very special’ episodes were conected tangentially to the ongoing stories. He said he deliberately made a point of that.
@Prettok true, but the major arc of the season was over. The episode was tonal different in that they were not fighting the big bad. It does connect to what will come including foreshadowing Dawn. However,for the most part you can watch this episode on its own and get whats going on.
@savefarris You could watch Once More with Feeling but you wouldn’t get the entire impact of the episode as it answers so many of the questions that have been going on in that arc. Its structurally similar in that Buffy had a monster of the week structure where one would be defeated at the end of the episode. Tones were the same, humor and darkness were there. The form of the episode was different in that they were singing and dancing. I still find OMWF to be a part of the season and very much a Buffy episode in that they were trying to put a twist on the procedural where what we think is going to happen isn’t going to happen.
Tonally Restless is not like that because as soon as we saw that episode expectations were thrown out the window. It still is some what a Buffy episode in that it does come down to defeating a villain but the visual language and way the story is told is very different.
My favorite Buffy is Tabula Rasa. I think it handled the characters beautifully, despite assumptions that were made based off the little info they could garner. And it was hilarious. Sort of a micro alternate verse that speaks so directly to the verse itself. In a way, it’s kinda the Buffiest…
What about The West Wing? Is there a best uncontested episode? I’m assuming “Two Cathedrals” would be high on a lot of people’s list?
Two Cathedrals is great but I think I’d pick 17 people.
I kept waiting for one of you to say “Flu Season.” Definitely not “unequivocal.” But when an episode in a near-perfect season of television, from a show that’s still capable of occasional greatness several years later, produces an episode that outstanding, it means something.
It’s going to sound like I’m making this up, because I know you both went to Penn, but a couple of years back I got food poisoning on Christmas Eve, after a diabolical feast of the seven fishes, and the distress was so bad I had to make my friend stop the car so I could run to the nearest set of bushes. . . which were on one side of Van Pelt library. It was so humiliating, and so horrible, and then I remembered Chris Traeger saying, “Stop pooping!” to himself in the mirror, and fell into the most insane peal of helpless public laughter of my lifetime.
The West Wing – Two Cathedrals, thank you very much. End of discussion.
The Tarantino-directed 2-parter “Grave Danger” from the end of the 5th season of CSI is pretty much as good as that show ever was. And I don’t think it necessarily should be considered an outlier, but it’s possible (probable, even) that someone might disagree.
And Dan, when I asked you for your reactions to “Turn” in another thread, a “Meh” was not what i was after! I wanted that show to be good, dammit, why can’t you just tell me what I wanna hear? I don’t like it when stuff isn’t as good as I want it to be.
Amazing Race – My Ox is Broken
SportsNight – Sally (semi-outlier)
Scrubs – My Screw Up (outlier)
Yes — West Wing: Two Cathedrals
[but I’d watch “In the Shadow of Two Gunman” anytime.]
“Go Team Go” is the best episode of Kim Possible.
“Go Team Go” is the best episode of Kim Possible.
Dan, I’m assuming you never were a fan of the band “Therapy?”in the 90s. If you were, you would have played their song “Turn” at the top of the show.