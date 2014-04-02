Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 224

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's Firewall & Iceberg Video Show, we reviewed “Silicon Valley” and “Veep,” which we quite liked, so that's not here. We also talked extensively about the series finale of “How I Met Your Mother,” which we didn't like, but we still talked a bit more about it here in one of several very good Listener Mail segments.

We also reviewed AMC's “Turn” and we talked in spoiler-detail about Sunday's “Walking Dead” finale.

Today's breakdown:

“Turn” (00:01:20 – 00:11:30)

Listener Mail: “Dexter” vs “HIMYM” (00:11:50 – 00:14:40)

Listener Mail: Uncontested Best Episodes (00:14:55 – 00:27:45)

Listener Mail: Death of Reruns (00:27:45 – 00:36:10)

Listener Mail: Death of Television Without Pity (00:36:10 – 00:40:30)

Listener Mail: “HIMYM” Ratings Rise/Quality Drop (00:40:30 – 00:45:55)

The “Walking Dead” Finale (00:46:00 – 01:00:30)

