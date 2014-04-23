Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 227

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! It's time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's Firewall & Iceberg Video Show, we reviewed “Black Box,” “Bad Teacher” and talked about recent episodes of “Scandal,” “Parenthood” and “Game of Thrones.”

That meant that the podcast included some news — Amazon/HBO made a pact — and Dan's Reality Roundup, as well as discussion of the “Community” finale and season, plus our usual “Mad Men” talk, which devolved in VERY strange ways at the end.

Today's breakdown:

Listener Mail: HBO/Amazon deal (00:1:10 – 00:8:50)

Listener Mail: Dan's Reality Roundup (00:08:55 – 00:21:00)

Listener Mail: Late-night homogeneity (00:21:00 – 00:25:45)

“Community” finale (00:25:50 – 00:39:05)

“Mad Men” (00:39:05 – 01:01:40)

