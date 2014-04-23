Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 227

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! It's time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
On Tuesday's Firewall & Iceberg Video Show, we reviewed “Black Box,” “Bad Teacher” and talked about recent episodes of “Scandal,” “Parenthood” and “Game of Thrones.”
That meant that the podcast included some news — Amazon/HBO made a pact — and Dan's Reality Roundup, as well as discussion of the “Community” finale and season, plus our usual “Mad Men” talk, which devolved in VERY strange ways at the end.
Today's breakdown:
Listener Mail: HBO/Amazon deal (00:1:10 – 00:8:50)
Listener Mail: Dan's Reality Roundup (00:08:55 – 00:21:00)
Listener Mail: Late-night homogeneity (00:21:00 – 00:25:45)
“Community” finale (00:25:50 – 00:39:05)
“Mad Men” (00:39:05 – 01:01:40)
I was wondering why you would be using that theme song to kick off the show…and then I saw what number podcast this was. i see what you did there, very nice Dan.
Late Night with Seth Meyers is boring. The segment where he tells the audience personal anecdotes feels like he is a 1950s era tv father telling his children goodnight stories and trying to lull his audience to sleep. They need to do something to shake up that show.
Also, I believe of the new late night hosts only Meyers is Jewish and Ferguson is Presbytarian all the rest are Catholic certainly Fallon, Colbert and Kimmel have talked about their Catholic upbringing on their shows.
Every time I hear about calls for diversity I keep on thinking back to Dave Chappelle commenting on a meeting he had with tv executives in which he tried to pitch a show with an all black cast and the executive told him that he needed to add a couple white people to the cast to make it watchable meaning that a show with all black people to a television executive is unwatchable. I believe this is the thinking that went into choosing the late night hosts.
I remember when the comments on Alan’s blog were a joy to read, now I just mostly avoid them .
Dan, far from Netflix being content to allow HBO and Starz to be dominant in the blockbuster film area and avoiding the competition, Netflix’s biggest contract is it’s upcoming deal with Disney. Because first window, pay TV film rights are negotiated so far in advance, Netflix negotiated the deal a year and a half ago but it does not start until 2016.
With the deal, Netflix not only directly competed with Starz and HBO, but successfully outbid them and now owns the future first window rights to all Disney films (including Marvel Studios, Lucas Film, Pixar, etc.) beginning in 2016. That will break Starz’s hold on the Disney rights for the first time since the early nineties, just as Disney is also reaching new heights with the amount of blockbusters it is putting out per year.
I did not know that — interesting!
I was in any event glad to hear Dan defend Netflix’s movie offerings. I have hundreds of movies on my Netflix instant queue (or “my list” as they call it now), and I will never get to all of them. There are scads of interesting independent and foreign films on there, so it is a great “long tail” service, just as their disc operation always was.
Of course, with the discs, you can also get blockbuster stuff so I do get one disc at a time to be able to catch new releases on Blu-ray and certain other independent and classic films on DVD. As a combination, for less than $20 a month, it is a true cornucopia of content.
My issue with Netflix’s disc-by-mail offering is that I can’t tell how much the company is actually committed to it. They seemed to be actively trying to kill it a few years ago, when they split it off from the streaming plan and attempted to push the whole Qwikster fiasco. They backed away from the latter, thankfully, but it still seemed indicative of how much they were interested in supporting what had been their core business. Of course, I just got an email trying to get me to resubscribe to the disc-by-mail plan, so maybe they’re trying to get customers into it again.
At its current price, I don’t think I manage to watch enough movies a month to make it worth it, versus just paying for a rental over Itunes or Amazon or Redbox or one or two current movies a month.
They certainly screwed the pooch with that whole Qwikster thing. But the way I interpreted it was not that they were actively trying to kill it, as everything I’ve read in business articles describes it as a “cash cow”.
Rather, they were trying, somewhat understandably, to separate two businesses that are fundamentally rather different, and not have either one subsidise the other or really interfere with each other. There was certainly an idea that over the long run, physical media will probably fade away and become like Polaroids; and they did not want their cutting-edge streaming service to be attached to a brand name associated with obsolescence.
I manage to watch six or seven discs a month pretty consistently with one disc at a time, so the ten bucks a month (including Blu-ray access) is a great deal for me. And for instance the next disc on my queue, a DVD of the 1960 French film “Le Trou”, is not available to stream on Amazon, even as a rental, nor to download from iTunes. The next after that is the Blu-Ray of the 2013 Iranian film “The Past”. This one is available for iTunes rental, but for a whopping $4.99 (same price as Amazon), half of my monthly disc charge from Netflix. And while iTunes HD downloads are pretty good, they are not quite as good as Blu-ray quality:
[arstechnica.com]
But YMMV…
I got Amazon Prime a couple years ago for the free two-day shipping, and for me at least it more than pays for itself. I am very, very happy to be getting the HBO (and FX) content, though. I hope they have some money left over to improve their actual streaming delivery, though I can never tell how much of the irritating buffering is the streaming service itself or my broadband connection being irritating.
Alan, I was wondering if you could be a little more specific in your assertion that Amazon Prime is so much better for movies than Netflix. As a subscriber to both, I was dumbfounded to hear you say that. With the exception of the handful of television shows that Amazon has exclusively, there is almost nothing on there that I either want to watch, or that I cannot get on Netflix.
Are you confusing the movies you can buy on Amazon with Amazon Prime? Because I can get new movies on Amazon streaming, but I have to pay huge VOD fees for them. The movies that come with Amazon Prime are the same type of old flicks you can get on Netflix, and in some cases they are the exact same movies. But you cannot get any big blockbusters on Amazon Prime; you have to pay for those, and even then you only get them for 24-48 hours, unless you want to pay 20 bucks for permanent digital rights.
If I am wrong here, please let me know. Because I would love to be wrong. I would love to learn there are more free movies on Amazon Prime than what I have been finding when I search the service.
I think he misspoke and meant Netflix. Later when he said Amazon Prime, he corrected himself to Netflix.