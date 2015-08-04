Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 294 – ‘UnReal’ & ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ finales

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

Alan touched down in Beverly Hills for the TCA Summer Press Tour and, working on no sleep, he willingly submitted to a lunchtime podcast. As always, this sounds much worse than when we record other ways, but we are in the same room together. Promise.

In this week's podcast, we talk a bit about the press tour thus far in several contexts. We reviewed NBC's “Mr. Robinson” probably in more depth than it deserves. And we talked extensively about the season finales for “Halt and Catch Fire” and “UnReal” And we talked about the “Everybody Loves Raymond” finale as part of our Summer Finale ReWatch.

And I recommend staying until the end for a strange thing we randomly and inexplicably did.

Today's breakdown:

Quick TCA Blather (00:01:30 – 00:04:00)

“Mr. Robinson” (00:04:00 – 00:13:10)

Listener Mail – Press Tour Food (00:13:20 – 00:21:30)

“Halt and Catch Fire” Finale (00:21:40 – 00:37:25)

“UnReal” Finale (00:37:30 – 00:50:50)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” Finale (00:51:00 – 01:10:15)

