Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 58

Time for the week’s first of two Firewall & Iceberg Podcasts.

As we teased last week, we’ve got a “Friday Night Lights” finale podcast going up on Thursday. I haven’t edited a couple pieces together yet, but it’s going to be roughly 75 minutes of nothing but “Friday Night Lights.” We covered a ton of grounds, because y’all asked a ton of great questions.

But first? It’s our post-Super Bowl episode, with a discussion of Sunday’s commercials and halftime show, some chatter about “Glee,” some chatter about the return of “Raising Hope” and then reviews of FOX’s “Traffic Light,” ABC’s “Mr Sunshine” and the second season premiere of FX’s “Justified.”

Here’s the breakdown:

The Super Bowl commercials and halftime: 01:20 – 23:45

“Glee” – 23:45 – 32:10

“Raising Hope” – 32:45 – 38:00

“Traffic Light” – 38:00 – 42:45

“Mr. Sunshine” – 42:45 – 47:40

“Justified” – 47:45 – 58:30

