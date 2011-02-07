Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 58

#Super Bowl #Justified
02.07.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Time for the week’s first of two Firewall & Iceberg Podcasts.
As we teased last week, we’ve got a “Friday Night Lights” finale podcast going up on Thursday. I haven’t edited a couple pieces together yet, but it’s going to be roughly 75 minutes of nothing but “Friday Night Lights.” We covered a ton of grounds, because y’all asked a ton of great questions.
But first? It’s our post-Super Bowl episode, with a discussion of Sunday’s commercials and halftime show, some chatter about “Glee,” some chatter about the return of “Raising Hope” and then reviews of FOX’s “Traffic Light,” ABC’s “Mr Sunshine” and the second season premiere of FX’s “Justified.”
Here’s the breakdown:
The Super Bowl commercials and halftime: 01:20 – 23:45
“Glee” – 23:45 – 32:10
“Raising Hope” – 32:45 – 38:00
“Traffic Light” – 38:00 – 42:45
“Mr. Sunshine” – 42:45 – 47:40 
“Justified” – 47:45 – 58:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Justified
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergJUSTIFIEDMR. SUNSHINEPODCASTRAISING HOPESUPER BOWLTRAFFIC LIGHT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP