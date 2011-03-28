Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 66

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s a busy week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We’ve got five new shows premiering between cable and the networks, plus the returns of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” and “United States of Tara.”

We were a little worried the podcast might be extra-epic. It isn’t. It’s just a standard hour-plus.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Nurse Jackie” — 01:50 – 11:40

“United States of Tara” — 11:40 – 20:20

“Body of Proof” — 20:25 – 28:13

“Chaos” — 28:15 – 35:40

“Camelot” — 35:40 – 44:40

“The Borgias” — 44:45 – 50:30

“The Killing” — 50:30 – 01:03:30

