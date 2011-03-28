Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 66

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s a busy week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got five new shows premiering between cable and the networks, plus the returns of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” and “United States of Tara.”
We were a little worried the podcast might be extra-epic. It isn’t. It’s just a standard hour-plus.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Nurse Jackie” — 01:50 – 11:40
“United States of Tara” — 11:40 – 20:20
“Body of Proof” — 20:25 – 28:13
“Chaos” — 28:15 – 35:40
“Camelot” — 35:40 – 44:40
“The Borgias” — 44:45 – 50:30
“The Killing” — 50:30 – 01:03:30
And here’s the podcast…
Does anyone know where one can watch the original Killing. I know it was recently on BBC 4, thanks.
It will take me too long to compose an email just to tell you that I would like to hear more than one podcast a week (with being alerted properly). So I will just comment here that I would like to hear more podcasting rather than economized versions.
Maybe Enemy at The Gates Joseph Fiennes? I saw the preview for Camelot and thought he made Merlin out to be some sort of Arab shaman and I found his performance to theater-y. He should go back to theater.
In England BBC’s Merlin has been picked up for a fourth 13 episode series (season for those of us in America) and ratings for the show has increased over time with some where around 7 million British people watching it (where as in England 5 million is a really good audience). What does this say about English audiences as opposed to American audiences?
Also this last Friday TVOTI did a 3 hour podcast. I have yet to hear a podcast on television that lasts this long. So Firewall/Iceberg podcast was easy listening this week.
The first two seasons of Nurse Jackie aired in the same Emmy eligibility period, so *technically* (been reading Fienberg for too long) Falco won for both seasons, though you can argue that she actually won for the pilot since that’s what she submitted to the judging panel.
I prefer only an hour long pod cast, once a week. Less is more and consistency is king.