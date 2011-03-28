Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 66

03.28.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
It’s a busy week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve got five new shows premiering between cable and the networks, plus the returns of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” and “United States of Tara.”
We were a little worried the podcast might be extra-epic. It isn’t. It’s just a standard hour-plus.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Nurse Jackie” — 01:50 – 11:40
“United States of Tara” — 11:40 – 20:20
“Body of Proof” — 20:25 – 28:13
“Chaos” — 28:15 – 35:40
“Camelot” — 35:40 – 44:40
“The Borgias” — 44:45 – 50:30
“The Killing” — 50:30 – 01:03:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBODY OF PROOFCamelotchaosdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergNURSE JACKIEPODCASTTHE BORGIASthe killingUNITED STATES OF TARA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP