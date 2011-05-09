Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 72

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Next week is a big week for TV, with the networks doing their upfronts presentations to advertisers and revealing their schedules for next fall. With that looming, Sepinwall and I spent around 40 minutes looking at the lay of the land and making predictions and analysis and whatnot.
Then, we answered a pile of Listener Mail.
Here’s the breakdown:
Upfronts Preview — 00:40 – 42:00
Listener Mail: TV shows you like despite unappealing heroes — 42:05 – 47:20
Listener Mail: Non-English-language programming — 47:20 – 50:30
Listener Mail: Shows with overlapping locations — 50:33 – 55:25
Listener Mail: Chuck Bass’ bad behavior on “Gossip Girl” — 55:30 – 01:01:25
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
This is my favoite Podcastout right now, and a high point of my Mondays. I spend my day staring at a computer screen typing names and this is podcast is a highly welcomed distraction. Also on a side note, thank you for trying to watch your language. I work from home and my kids like to wander in and out of my study. Only family friendly podcasts are allowed in our home. Of course I have not played this week’s installment. I hope I did not jinx myself.
Not to worry. I won’t allow a repeat of the “ass ass ass” incident from a few weeks ago.
I *think* this week’s podcast was ass-free? And I apologize for all of Alan’s previous obscenities.
-Daniel
Funny. Though it is also my favorite podcast, I have the exact opposite view. I find the idea of an all ages podcast kind of ridiculous. First, children aren’t going to listen to this in the first place, and if they are it’s the parents responsiblity to listen with headphones. Secondly, you are reviewing a bunch of shows that children don’t watch or are technically too young for anyway.
Adults use adult language.
It looks like I did kind of jinxed myself. No casting of pods next Monday? Keep up the good work gentlemen.
The House/13 episode was the only good episode of the season. They should definitely change it into a road show with just those 2 characters.
Really? Jason Schwartzman wooden?I thought he was pretty great as Gideon Graves and I think most of the solo stuff be does on BtD isn’t that bad.
Schwartzman is one of those actors who will seem wooden if you don’t get where he’s coming from. I almost always think he’s great because I find his whole style amusing, but I can empathize with his critics. His flat delivery could definitely be off-putting.
Dan- Any chance of the Rachel Bilson show succeeding (creatively and/or commercially)? She seems like a bigger name than the CW would normally get. Plus, isn’t Schwartz involved? I’d love to watch Bilson every week without cringing at awful writing.
Matt – It’s a cute script. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it *seems* like a good vehicle for Bilson. It’s a WB show, though. That didn’t work for “Life Unexpected” and “Privileged,” which were also WB shows rather than CW shows…
-Daniel
“Like on Hannah Barbera shows, when they’re just running and the background stays…” HAHAHA
Also, it was nice to hear a nod to “City of men”. That was a nice show and movie.
HBO produces great regional series that are worth watching, the best, which I highly recommend, being Alice, a SÃ£o Paulo-set young adult drama that’s one of my favorite shows.
Glad to hear you think Parenthood is most likely coming back – that show is addictive and quality. I love how you give kudos to the talented people involved in that program.
If you get personal call from Minka Kelly for bashing Jeter, I think you should (and I would) do it all the time.
So I’ve listened to the Chuck Bass bit through a few times, and I gotta ask: your argument, Dan, is that it’s the viewers’ fault that the writers are presenting them with the lovely notion of rape as romance? I know that’s just one piece of what you said, but it seems to stand as an independent idea in the discussion. I know it’s futile to do the chicken and egg thing, but in the balance, who is *more* culpable, the (adolescent) viewers or the (adult) showrunners? Or to look at it independent of fault and just focus on consequence: who is more impacted by the perpetuation of that very old idea that rape is ok, ever? It’s hard to think in terms of a pure market morality: if they want it, give it to them. That road leads to some unpleasant possibilities, especially when the “they” is children (and yes, I think the sixteen year old girl in the target demographic is a child).
FoundNemo – In the balance, the showrunners are 100 percent culpable, both “more culpable” and “generally culpable.” And they are in every way more culpable than the viewers who enable them. I don’t want to imply otherwise. It’s the writers’ job to keep Chuck Bass a bad boy while never pushing him so far that he’s irredeemable. My problem there is that for *me* Chuck Bass was irredeemable from the pilot on. What he attempted to do to Jenny Humphrey branded that character was scum from moment one. This latest act was certainly a new low, but it didn’t reshape my perception of a character who was never a “complicated” romantic lead, but always a villain.
But the fault is the fault of the writers and if they attempt to make Chuck Bass into a victim again, that’s their own weakness. But viewers speak loudly on a show like “Gossip Girl.”
-Daniel
Holy crap, I never thought you guys would actually answer my podcast question about Gossip Girl, but wow, thanks.
Dan – Don’t give the writers any ideas, re: Chuck killing Dorota.
But here’s the problem though, which is what Alan raised as a question on when to cut the cord – I still like the show (and by the show I mean the parts with Dan and Blair), but if I continue to watch the show hoping the writers will go there, aren’t I (and you…) just enabling the writers to write more of the abusive relationship of Chuck and Blair disguised as ~epic romance because here I am, still watching (and thus supporting) a show where the showrunners have shown repeatedly that they are completely blind to the issues of their asinine character who I’ve always hated?
So, I don’t know how to reconcile that – it’s like there’s a GG where it’s Dan and Blair and it’s cute and fun, and there’s a GG where Chuck Bass is teflon. Grrr.
Belinda- I’m also perfectly happy to watch the “Gossip Girl” were random previously unmentioned relatives pop up and start causing trouble and try getting naughty with Dan and creating love squares and love pentagrams (or pentagons). That show could be perfectly entertaining.
But far from acknowledging what Chuck did last week was a bridge too far, the show practically validated the character this week…
Sigh…
– Daniel
True. But not even the hilarious “call me Serena” plot could make me ignore the majority of the episode that was devoted to ~validating Chuck – which was not only offensive and annoying, but as entertainment if you ignore all of that? Dull as rocks. The show couldn’t even have just one episode where people react to him like a normal person – instead it had Nate and Jack(?!) become instant Chuck supporters. Because if your dead father was revealed to not be a murderer, somehow that means no one cares you assaulted your ex and everyone still thinks you deserve to be with her.
Perhaps it is time to cut the cord, so I can stop feeling all this annoyance and frustration over a tv show and its writers.
Belinda, it is frustrating. The part that is the most frustrating is how this storyline continually undercuts Blair as a character. Every time she runs back to Chuck, or excuses his behavior, it just makes her look weak. I feel like the writers think this makes her “complicated” but no. It doesn’t. It makes her seem like an idiot.
Sigh, indeed.
To the question of what the CW is doing we can all clearly tell they are not going for ratings. However, look at who the showrunners for old WB shows were.
1)Ryan Murphy- Popular -> Glee
2)Jason Katims-Roswell -> Friday Night Lights, Parenthood
3)JJ Abrams-Felicity -> Alias, Lost, Fringe, Star Trek
4)Joss Whedon- Buffy/Angel-> Firefly, Dr. Horrible Sing-Along Blog, Dollhouse
A corollary to this list is Steven S. DeKnight who gained his writing chops on Buffy and Angel and now has a hit on his hands with Spartacus.
The CW now has Supernatural whose Eric Kripke just ended a brilliant run and handed off the show to new set of showrunners. Gossip Girl is created by Josh Fedak creator of The OC and Chuck.
So I think the WB CW is a proving ground for young writers to develop their talent. It clearly isn’t about ratings
*Josh Schwartz
*DeKnight also wrote for Smallville and Supernatural as well.
But how does the CW make money off of Ryan Murphy creating a huge hit for FOX? That’s what we don’t get. There have been worthy WB shows, even some interesting CW ones, but it makes no sense as a business model, at least with our vague understanding of economics. CBS and Warner Bros. wouldn’t spend a fortune each year to incubate talent that someone else can profit off of.
Tausif – So The CW is the minor leagues of the TV business? A great place to catch talent before it breaks out elsewhere? I don’t think *they* view themselves that way.
-Daniel
@Dan
“I don’t think *they* view themselves that way.”
At the CW upfront I would like to hear what the CW’s response to the question asked of Don Draper by a reporter on Mad Men: “Who is the CW?” To really understand how they view themselves. I think that is the only way we will find out.
@Alan/Dan
I am definitely in agreement that they can’t consider themselves a broadcast network. I am not arguing that point. My point is that I hope that we are not conflating ratings success with worthiness for being on the air which is what the business side of television would have us believe.
My concern with the topic of the CW in general is that it does not get dismissed as a tween network for 15 year old girls and something that can not be taken seriously by critics. I feel that if critics open up spaces to discuss shows vocal fan bases can develop.
In terms of becoming a major network CW can not be considered a major network until they get some kind of major sports league to broadcast on their channel to promote their shows. Fox wasn’t a major network until American Idol. It needs a massive, massive audience grabber to get people to watch the channel.
Other than that they end up becoming a network that only looks to develop people who with story telling talent. I am sure they would like that these people stick around on their network but that is all they can be until they find a massive audience grabber like the NFL or American Idol.
However, for me developing good story telling is enough as a person who just wants to watch good TV. As for ratings and profitability let “the suits” figure it out.
The setting that I can’t help but be distracted by is Dexter. I live in Long Beach, which the shows uses as a stand-in for Miami, so any time they have them driving on PCH between Sunset Beach and Seal Beach, or show Quinn’s house on 1st, or the place where all the oil drums full of dead girls which happens to be on my route home, it takes me out of it for a minute.
Word. I live in the same area, Long Beach is in a lot of shows and films. It seems to be a good stand-in for Miami, because they shoot CSI Miami all around here, too. I’ve heard stories of epic douchebaggery about David Caruso.
True Blood shoots Fangtasia interiors and exteriors at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach. Yes it *always* takes me out of the scene when I recognize a local place spot, but what are you going to do?
Oy, I didn’t even answer the original question. What I meant to say was that the Mad Men “Palm Springs” house where Don runs off to in Season 2 was the same house they used as Brenda’s parents’ house in Six Feet Under. It was later the HGTV Design Star house for S3 of Design Star. I *do* notice locations that are reused, and it does chafe at me.
Speaking of True Blood, Queen Sophie-Anne’s house is for sale.
[la.curbed.com]
Sorry for veering somewhat off-topic, I will STFU now, promise.
“I Can’t Believe You Didn’t Include…”
— American Idol (Simon)
— Friends (Ross)
— Seasons 2-6 of LOST (Jack)
—
Aww, I liked Jack in the last season