Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 72

Next week is a big week for TV, with the networks doing their upfronts presentations to advertisers and revealing their schedules for next fall. With that looming, Sepinwall and I spent around 40 minutes looking at the lay of the land and making predictions and analysis and whatnot.

Then, we answered a pile of Listener Mail.

Here’s the breakdown:

Upfronts Preview — 00:40 – 42:00

Listener Mail: TV shows you like despite unappealing heroes — 42:05 – 47:20

Listener Mail: Non-English-language programming — 47:20 – 50:30

Listener Mail: Shows with overlapping locations — 50:33 – 55:25

Listener Mail: Chuck Bass’ bad behavior on “Gossip Girl” — 55:30 – 01:01:25

