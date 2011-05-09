Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 72

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Next week is a big week for TV, with the networks doing their upfronts presentations to advertisers and revealing their schedules for next fall. With that looming, Sepinwall and I spent around 40 minutes looking at the lay of the land and making predictions and analysis and whatnot.
Then, we answered a pile of Listener Mail.
Here’s the breakdown:
Upfronts Preview — 00:40 – 42:00
Listener Mail: TV shows you like despite unappealing heroes — 42:05 – 47:20
Listener Mail: Non-English-language programming — 47:20 – 50:30  
Listener Mail: Shows with overlapping locations — 50:33 – 55:25
Listener Mail: Chuck Bass’ bad behavior on “Gossip Girl” — 55:30 – 01:01:25

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

