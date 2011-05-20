Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 74

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls.

As promised — though perhaps a little on the late side — it’s time for a bonus upfronts week Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday, we covered the NBC, FOX and ABC upfronts. Today, it’s CBS and CW. We also answered two pieces of related listener mail and then reviewed HBO’s upcoming telefilm “Too Big to Fail.”

We’ll be back on Monday *or* Tuesday with a finale-driven podcast.

Here’s the breakdown:

CBS’s Upfront — 01:00 – 28:20

The CW’s Upfront — 28:25 – 39:30

Listener Mail — 42:30 – 50:45

“Too Big to Fail” — 51:00 – 01:00:00

