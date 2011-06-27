Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 81

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls. It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We did two installments last week. This week it’s only one but, once again, it’s a long one. [That’s what she said.]
We’re covering the returns of Showtime’s “Weeds” and “The Big C,” doing reviews of “State of Georgia” and “Necessary Roughness,” answering a wee bit of Listener Mail and, of course, chattering about “Twin Peaks.”
As a warning: Next Monday is July 4th. Next Tuesday is The Day After July 4th. We won’t be podcasting either of those days. We will, however, return on either Wednesday the 6th or Thursday the 7th.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Weeds” — 01:00 – 10:25
“The Big C” — 10:30 – 21:00
“The Voice” — 21:00 – 28:10
“State of Georgia” — 28:20 – 34:00
“Necessary Roughness” — 34:00 – 44:20
Listener Mail: Peter Falk — 44:30 – 50:40
Listener Mail: TV Directors — 50:45 – 56:40
“Twin Peaks” — 56:45 – 01:11:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
I never found Cathy unlikeable… She did selfish things, but I never found unlikeable. And her secret-keeping makes sense, since a lot of cancer patients DO hesitate to tell their loved ones. But I can see why people felt that way.
What does surprise me is that people who didn’t enjoy it at first didn’t think it improved sharply by the end of the season, when Cathy started realizing the magnitude of her disease.
Didn’t you think the finale was a really good episode, much better than the rest of the season? I can honestly say I found it one of the most touching, emotional season finales I’ve ever seen, even if the rest of the season was really uneven for me.
Wait, you`ve seen episodes from the new season of Breaking Bad? How many? I only see three new titles being listed on Zap2It.
Majandra Delfino was just on Men of a Certain Age a couple of weeks ago. She was Terry’s young girlfriend.
Huh. I guess I can see that. She’s unrecognizable from that role to this one.
Dan, I recently saw Sinbad at a Borders bookstore in Simi Valley and at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. He’s alive and apparently unhappy with a book purchase.
It’s obvious Buffy The Vampire Slayer should be the summer revisit show next year if it hasn’t been already. Dan is practically begging for it(okay, maybe not but it fits my agenda so go with it) on this podcast.
Obviously, not the Initiative season. I do think it’s tough to transition from high school to college for tv shows in general.
I agree with 100% of what Dan says regarding “Weeds” and its evolution. I’ve liked and respected the show *much* more in the past few years than I did for the first few seasons.
One thing I’ll add is that the “Weeds” writers, intentionally or not, provided fans of the original suburban satire premise with a near-perfect series finale through Nancy burning down her Agrestic/Majestic home at the end of season three. Ideally, former “Weeds” fans who feel betrayed by its evolution would recognize this and pretend the show lasted for three seasons.
Majandra Delfino still gets love from Maria Deluca on Roswell. I shall watch one episode.
Is Alan’s new go-to insult “You will never puppeteer in Copenhagen again!”?
I wonder if they messed up the Danish on purpose or not. Most of the Danish dialogue was correct, if badly pronounced, but the big posters for Silas’ “flower water” read “hear to your older” instead of “listen to your elders”.
I don’t think Justin Kirk’s or Kevin Nealon’s characters are any more incompatible with drama shows than Bob Odenkirk’s character on Breaking Bad.
Anyway, the new season seems more promising than the sixth, which, with exception of the last three or so episodes, was an unfocused, inconsequential, unfunny misfire in my opinion. I still think the half-hour drama format is almost impossible to do really well, with In Treatment as the obvious exception, but I hope Kohan & co. have made a plan for this season and ideally for the entire endgame.
“Is Alan’s new go-to insult “You will never puppeteer in Copenhagen again!”?”
It is, indeed! Thanks for knowing me better than Dan.
Yay! You’re welcome.
I’ve been with Weeds since the beginning and definitely fall into the camp that enjoyed Seasons 1-3 much more than Season 4-6. For me it comes down to Nancy’s likeability factor and my sense of humor. She has proven to be a horrible mother who routinely makes decisions in her best interest, while telling everyone around her that she does everything for her children. I understand the concept of why the dark comedy in Seasons 4-6 could (and maybe should) be funny, but for me it falls flat on the screen. Anyway, it will continue to be on in the background since my wife still enjoys the Botwin shenanigans so I’ll see how Season 7 plays out
Noteworthy… Andrea Anders was cast on “Necessary Roughness” in a recurring role, so I’ll be breaking the news NOW… Canceled!
Just found this podcast and I just wanna say that I agree with Dan on “Weeds”. I love the series now more than ever but I see it more as a drama than a comedy. In fact, season 6 is probably my favorite season and the finale is maybe my favorite episode of the series. So thank you, Dan, for standing up for “Weeds” since I haven’t seen a single TV critic do that for three year.