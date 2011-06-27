Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 81

#Twin Peaks
06.27.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls. It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We did two installments last week. This week it’s only one but, once again, it’s a long one. [That’s what she said.]
We’re covering the returns of Showtime’s “Weeds” and “The Big C,” doing reviews of “State of Georgia” and “Necessary Roughness,” answering a wee bit of Listener Mail and, of course, chattering about “Twin Peaks.”
As a warning: Next Monday is July 4th. Next Tuesday is The Day After July 4th. We won’t be podcasting either of those days. We will, however, return on either Wednesday the 6th or Thursday the 7th.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Weeds” — 01:00 – 10:25
“The Big C” — 10:30 – 21:00
“The Voice” — 21:00 – 28:10
“State of Georgia” — 28:20 – 34:00
“Necessary Roughness” — 34:00 – 44:20
Listener Mail: Peter Falk — 44:30 – 50:40
Listener Mail: TV Directors — 50:45 – 56:40 
“Twin Peaks” — 56:45 – 01:11:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

