Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 82

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls! Wait. Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls. It’s time for this week’s installment

of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We really need to figure out a solution to our Skype problems, because when the podcast gets recorded in thousands of bits and pieces, we lose track of how long we’ve been talking and that’s how we end up with an episode in which we discuss the “Treme” finale for a full 27 minutes. Strange.

Anyway, it’s a chatty week…

Here’s the breakdown:

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” — 2:05 – 16:05

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 16:05 – 24:25

“Treme” finale — 24:30 – 51:30

Listener Mail: “Buffy” Big Bads — 51:30 – 59:25

Listener Mail: Movie actors on TV — 59:30 – 01:12:20

James Spader on “The Office” — 01:12:30 – 01:16:30

“Twin Peaks” — 01:16:50 – 01:30:00

