Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 82

#Twin Peaks #Curb Your Enthusiasm
07.06.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls! Wait. Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls. It’s time for this week’s installment
of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We really need to figure out a solution to our Skype problems, because when the podcast gets recorded in thousands of bits and pieces, we lose track of how long we’ve been talking and that’s how we end up with an episode in which we discuss the “Treme” finale for a full 27 minutes. Strange.
Anyway, it’s a chatty week…
Here’s the breakdown:
“Torchwood: Miracle Day” — 2:05 – 16:05
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 16:05 – 24:25
“Treme” finale — 24:30 – 51:30
Listener Mail: “Buffy” Big Bads — 51:30 – 59:25
Listener Mail: Movie actors on TV — 59:30 – 01:12:20
James Spader on “The Office” — 01:12:30 – 01:16:30
“Twin Peaks” — 01:16:50 – 01:30:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks#Curb Your Enthusiasm
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLcurb your enthusiasmdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTTorchwood Miracle DayTremeTWIN PEAKS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP