Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 82

We really need to figure out a solution to our Skype problems, because when the podcast gets recorded in thousands of bits and pieces, we lose track of how long we’ve been talking and that’s how we end up with an episode in which we discuss the “Treme” finale for a full 27 minutes. Strange.
Anyway, it’s a chatty week…
Here’s the breakdown:
“Torchwood: Miracle Day” — 2:05 – 16:05
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 16:05 – 24:25
“Treme” finale — 24:30 – 51:30
Listener Mail: “Buffy” Big Bads — 51:30 – 59:25
Listener Mail: Movie actors on TV — 59:30 – 01:12:20
James Spader on “The Office” — 01:12:30 – 01:16:30
“Twin Peaks” — 01:16:50 – 01:30:00
Listening to Feinberg discuss Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of the most frustrating things this podcast or website has ever put out.
“Fienberg.” And why, pray tell?
To be pedantic, series two of ‘Torchwood’ was more serialised (there was a couple of mini-arcs) but it wasn’t exactly ‘Lost’ either. But, yeah, I think RTD and everyone else owns the first series really struggled to figure out what the show was – as opposed to a more “adult” Doctor Who spin-off with more shagging and swearing.
So basically, Jon Seda’s story arc is the critical equivalent of watching Falsone in Homicide?
What about all that leading man charisma Jason Patric had in Smokejumpers?
I have heard the criticism that Buffy season 3 lacked emotion compared to some others, which makes sense considering–as you say–the lack of personal connection between Buffy and the Mayor.
Still, I feel that the Mayor was the most enjoyable on all fronts. Angelus was pretty interesting for Buffy as a conflict, but I think his impact was kind of dwindled by Angel inexplicably coming back in season 3 and being a good guy with little purpose for the entire season.
Also, Patric’s character in the “Powers” comics was a tall, hugely burly, stoic, lone wolf, impersonal yet hyper-competent cop. He looks like Patrick Warburton on the page, and I really don’t buy someone as “normal” looking as Patric in the Walker role. It just seems like a boring choice, somehow more boring than it would be to cast an actor I’d never heard of, and despite enjoying the first issue of the comic the casting has made me not particularly eager to watch it.
Lets try this again.
I believe Treme is terrible. If it wasn’t for David Simon, nobody would be watching it. The lack of a substantive over-arching plot got old about halfway through season 1. I like when something actually happens in my tv shows.
Jim Caviezel was really good in “The Count of Mount Cristo”