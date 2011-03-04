Listen: ‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison makes love on rooftops in ‘Summer Rain’

Matthew Morrison’s debut single from his forthcoming solo set dropped earlier this week, and today we can report news of the Gleek’s movements on TV, aside from on his hit FOX show.

“Summer Rain” bowed on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show earlier this week, and it shows off Mr. Schue’s desires to make it on adult top 40 radio — and to make love on a rooftop during the forthcoming solstice. I mean, isn’t that what we all want?

The track was co-written by the “Glee” star, Claude Kelly and Espionage; the latter producers are and should be held responsible for helming Train’s latest effort, which included smash hit and Grammy Award-winning “Hey Soul Sister.” The influence is obvious, as the ukelele thrusts its angry head into 2011 once again.

Morrison is already set to sing the track on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and on “Ellen,” on April 6 and April 11, respectively.

His as-yet-untitled album will drop on May 10 via Mercury.

What do you think of the song?