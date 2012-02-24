Listen: Justin Bieber joins Far East Movement’s new ‘Live My Life’

I warned you yesterday about the imminent arrival of two Justin Bieber singles. This is one of them.

The 17-year-old singer is all over the hook on Far East Movement’s new “Live My Life,” produced by RedOne It sounds like one long radio station bumper.

“Live My Life” will be available to digital retail starting Feb. 28, with a “Party Rock” remix by LMFAO’s Redfoo on the way.

Far East Movement, who made their mark with “Like a G6,” have a new album on the way: “Dirty Bass.” It will feature “Live My Life” plus “Jello,” which made its bow earlier this month. Producers like Bangladesh, Dallas Austin, the Stereotypes and Cherry Cherry Boom Boom will feature.

A music video for this single will be shot in the coming weeks. I’m sure it will be… arty.