Listen: Justin Bieber releases ‘Drummer Boy’ feat. Busta Rhymes

Justin Bieber may be a skinny teenage pop singer from Canada, but seemingly every famous rapper currently in the game has nevertheless been clamoring to work with him lately. Hmm, now what could be the rea$on for that?

Bieb’s latest hip-hop collaborator is none other than Busta Rhymes, the lightning-quick rapper who guests on his new single “Drummer Boy”, a club version of the old Yuletide standard “The Little Drummer Boy”.

While I actually find the song kind of grating, what with its heavily-processed vocals, warmed-over dance beats and ridiculous lyrics like “Playing for the king/Playing for the title/I’m surprised you didn’t hear this in the Bible”, but who can be bothered to think about such things when there’s so much money to be made?

The song will be featured on the singer’s upcoming Christmas album “Under the Mistletoe”, and you can listen to it now:

As if that news weren’t enough to keep us all sleeping soundly at night, Bieber has also announced that his next non-holiday LP will be titled, amazingly, “Believe”, and that it will feature collaborations with Kanye West and Drake.

“I just learned about picking the right songs and making sure that I create a sound that people aren’t really used to hearing so that it’s new and fun and people enjoy it,” Bieber said in an interview with broadcaster Rich Clark on the UK’s Capital FM, during which he revealed the details.

Bieber’s last studio album, “My World 2.0”, has been certified two-times Platinum in the U.S.

“Under the Mistletoe” hits stores on Nov. 1st.