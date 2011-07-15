Listen: Kelly Clarkson shows her ‘Dark Side’ in another leaked track

Kelly Clarkson”s fifth studio album isn”t out for awhile, but as another song leaks, it sure sounds like a winner.

â€¨â€¨”Dark Side,” a mid-tempo thumper (girl likes her mid-tempo songs, doesn”t she?) opens with a few wispy, Katy Perry-like “oh,ohs” and a jewelry box-sounding tinker before she gets to the point: can her partner love her “even with her dark side.” â€¨â€¨

She sounds sweet and vulnerable before the chorus bursts into an explosion that matches the cacophony going on in her own head.â€¨ â€¨Clarkson”s voice sounds great here. There are times when she”s really belting–and she”s a strong belter– that the pitch doesn”t match the power. Here, both are perfect.

â€¨â€¨Between “Dark Side” and “Let Me Down,” which leaked two weeks ago, sounds like Clarkson”s love life has been less than satisfactory lately. But that”s okay. We”ve had enough of silly little love songs.

Clarkson has been downright lowkey about the leaks, taking them in stride. As she posted on her website on Monday, “Well …..I get back in the states from a vacation and somehow like 50 of my songs are leaked on the Internet?! No point in getting angry because there’s nothing I can do so I hope y’all like the music. I can’t wait for everybody to hear my actual finished 5th album! On a side note, Tahiti is one of the greatest places I’ve ever been. It’s so beautiful! I had an amazing vacation and and got to hang with some awesome people! There’s nothing better than dancing, laughing, having a couple drinks, then more dancing, games, and then more laughing :)”

â€¨â€¨Clarkson will play at the IHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas, which takes place Sept. 23-24.

â€¨â€¨Listen to “Dark Side” via Idolator.