Listen: Lady Antebellum’s new song, ‘Just A Kiss’

Call it the anti- “Lookin” for a Good Time.” After extolling the virtues of one-night stands several singles ago, Lady Antebellum is now looking for something that lasts a little longer.

On “Just A Kiss,” the first single from the Grammy-winning trio”s forthcoming third album, innocence wins over passion as the couple decides to take it slow so we “don”t mess this thing up.”

One of the most appealing aspects of Lady Antebellum is the way Hilary Scott and Charles Kelley can wrap their vocals around each other as well as trade off verses to give both the male and female perspective. They do it winningly here. Musically (although not lyrically), the song is the same mid-tempo as “Hello World.” Quite frankly, we like their songs with a little more grit and tempo, like “Love Don”t Live Here” or “I Run To You,” but this is a good summer song for young lovers.

The song, which Scott, Kelley and Lady A”s David Haywood penned, isn”t remotely country, but Lady A”s fans pretty much cross the pop/country spectrum and they have enough momentum going at country radio that radio”s going to likely jump on this — funny how winning both song and record of the year Grammys do that for a group. The strings give it a nice lift at the end.

Lady A will be on “American Idol” Thursday night. Check it out to see if they debut the first live performance of “Just A Kiss.”

