Listen: Lady Gaga duets in Tony Bennett preview, adds voice to Sept. 11 tribute

“I’m a tramp!” Lady Gaga declares in her duet with Tony Bennett. The pop superstar can be heard in a newly released snippet of title-appropriate “The Lady Is a Tramp,” to be included on the jazz legend’s forthcoming “Duets II” album.

The preview arrives just a couple weeks after Bennett helped premiere one of Amy Winehouse’s last known recordings — her duet with the jazz legend on “Body and Soul” — at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

This week also heralds the arrival of a sample of slow-burning “When Do the Bells Ring for Me,” a Bennett and Mariah Carey collaboration. Carey and Gaga can be heard below; “Duets II” arrives Sept. 20.

Lady Gaga has also lent her voice to another September campaign, of a different nature. The “I Will” tribute to the 10th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11 is a public service announcement campaign with a number of celebrities, musicians and athletes on board. Mother Monster, Julianne Moore, Nas Tim McGraw, Kevin Spacey and others are included, with some spots beginning to air today, and some reserved for day-of, this coming weekend.



The charity PSAs were created “to encourage Americans and others to annually observe 9/11 by engaging in good deeds, supporting causes, and taking time to volunteer in their communities.”

In case you missed it, Lady Gaga also premiered a new version of her “You and I” video on Friday.

Going back to Bennett, not only is the singer prepping his “Duets” sequel, he’s got his hands full with an enormous, comprehensive boxed set, due exclusively through his website and Barnes & Noble beginning Nov. 8. “The Complete Collection” boasts a whopping 73 discs, including all of his studio sets, singles, DVDs and two previously unreleased “lost” albums (“On the Glory Road” and “Live at the Sahara.”

Bennett has a trio of special performances lined up: Sept. 18 at New York’s Metropolitan Opera featuring Aretha Franklin; Sept. 24 at L.A.’s Staples Center as part of a charity concert with Carrie Underwood, John Mayer, Diana Krall and Stevie Wonder; and a TV performance with Underwood on their “Duets” track “It Had to Be You” on the Sept. 23 season premiere of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.” Check out a preview of the latter below, as well.

