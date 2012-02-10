Listen: Madonna responds to M.I.A.’s bird flap: ‘What was the point?’

Madonna took to Ryan Seacrest’s show today and addressed the controversy surrounding her “Give Me All Your Luvin'” cohort M.I.A.’s middle finger cameo.

Madge said she knew nothing ahead of time about the Super Bowl halftime stunt, but after… “I wasn”t happy about it. I understand it”s punk rock and everything, but to me there was such a feeling of love and good energy, and positivity it seemed negative. It”s such a teenager…irrelevant thing to do…there was such a feeling of love and unity there what was the point? It was just out of place.”

The pop singer also touched base with Carson Daly, and said M.I.A. has since apologized for the profane gesture. (Read our earlier piece suggesting M.I.A. owed Madonna an apology here).

So aside from the whole attention-stealing ordeal, Madonna says she had some fun during the performance. She was even “overwhelmed” during Cee Lo Green’s guest spot on “Like a Prayer.”

“I started crying. I felt an incredible sense of warmth, love, and support. To see an entire stadium light up like candles it was…like a religious experience.”

Now, her way is clear to start auditions for her world tour, “Then I”m going to shoot the video for ‘Girls Gone Wild” after that, then I start rehearsals.” Seacrest asked if Britney Spears — a rumored feature on the track — was joining her on the song. ”No,” she said. “It”s just little ol” me.”

Madonna’s “MDNA” is due March 26.