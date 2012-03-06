Listen: Madonna’s ‘I’m Addicted’ leaks from ‘MDNA’

We”re three weeks away from the release of Madonna”s “MDNA,” so it”s no surprise that bits and pieces are leaking out. Today, we get a little more than a minute of “I”m Addicted,” and of the three songs we”ve heard, it”s far and away our favorite.

It”s ’70s pop meets electroclash meets Madonna”s “Hung Up.” The song showed up on Perez Hilton”s website today and he”ll be leaking songs up until the March 26 release date.

[More after the jump…]

This one is going to be a dance smash, but it so much catchier than Madonna’s “Girl Gone Wild” and is more interesting sonically than “Gimme Your Luvin.” We”re holding off on giving it a full review until we hear the full song.

Of course, that”s not the only Madge news (is it ever?). Yesterday, the lyrics of “I Don”t Give A” came out via the New York Post and they seem to be aimed squarely at her ex-husband Guy Ritchie with such lyrics as “I tried to be a good girl/I tried to be your wife/Diminished myself/And I swallowed my light.” Of course, it could be about first hubby Sean Penn, but she seems way past that. Another song, “Gang Bang,” envisions her shooting a lover in the head. Madonna’s representative Liz Rosenberg declined to confirm “I Don’t Give A” is about Ritchie to Billboard.



What do you think of “I’m Addicted?”

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda



