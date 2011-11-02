Listen: Mumford & Sons debut new track, ‘Ghosts That We Knew,’ live

Mumford & Sons debuted a new tune live on Philadelphia alternative rock station Radio 104.5 Tuesday night. The largely acoustic (of course) “Ghosts That We Knew” features guitar, banjo and accordion and is definitely in the pocket of the folk rock we”ve come to know from the British quartet.

Even though the song picked up tempo toward the end, it lacked a little of the heft of such tunes at “Little Lion Man” or “The Cave,” but we”ll reserve judgment until we hear the studio version of “Ghost.”

Marcus Mumford delivered an impassioned vocal, once again delving into the themes of hope overcoming despair. “Give me hope in the darkness that I will see the light, ” he sings, as he pledges that he is in for the long haul: “But I will hold on as long as you like/Just promise me we will be all right.”

In other Mumford news, on Dec. 9, the band will play “105”s Not So Silent Night,” the annual holiday concert presented by Oakland, Calif. radio station KITS. Other acts on the bill include Jane”s Addiction and Florence + The Machine.

As we previously reported, the band has begun work on its sophomore album, which it is recording at London”s Eastcote Studios, the same place where it created “Sigh No More.”

