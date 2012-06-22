Listen: New Band of Horses song, ‘Dumpster World’

06.22.12 6 years ago

Band of Horses held a listening party for their new, still untitled album last night in Hollywood, hosted by leader Ben Bridwell. 

Among the tunes they previewed was “Dumpster World,” a slab of rock that starts out gentle, like a lost Crosby, Stills & Nash tune, and finishes nice and rough. Over a lilting, calm melody, the band unleashes roiling, cautionary lyrics:  “Whenever you lie, well, say a prayer for people who die.” Oddly, this line comes right after he’s proposed.

[More after the jump…]

The one-minute clip ends with the band dissolving into laughter in the studio, asking, “What have we done?”

The collection, the band”s fourth studio album, comes out Sept. 18. It was recorded over a six-week period with producer Glyn Johns at Sunset Sound Studios in Hollywood, the site of party.

The group previously debuted another new track, “Long Vows,”  during an acoustic set at Lollapalooza Brazil.  Band of Horse’s last album, the Grammy-nominated “Infinite Arms,” came out in 2010.

What do you think of “Dumpster World?”
 

