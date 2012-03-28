Listen: Nicki Minaj heads an all star cast on new song ‘Champion’

Can’t wait to hear new music from the eccentric, elaborately coiffed Nicki Minaj? It’s your lucky day, as her newest jam has been leaked online.

Kicking off with a military-style drum cadence, “Champion” quickly morphs into a downbeat, synth-heavy counterpoint to Minaj’s more hyperactive hits like “Starships” and “Super Bass.” Produced by Da Internz (Mims, Rihanna), “Champion” is an uplifting, slowish jam reminding listeners to keep it real and live life to the fullest, or something along those lines. As Minaj begins the song, “This a celebration, this is levitation.”

As always, Minaj has only the hottest names in her rolodex; her famous pals Drake, Young Jeezy and Nas all contribute to the track, with the veteran Nas delivering the best guest verse.

Drake previously enlisted Minaj to appear on his 2011 song “Make Me Proud.”

Minaj recently teamed with DJ Khaled, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne for “Take it to the Head.”

Listen to “Champion” here:

The deluxe re-issue of Minaj’s debut album, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” drops Next week.

What do you think of “Champion”?