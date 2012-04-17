EXCLUSIVE first listen: Owl City combines with Mark Hoppus for new track ‘Dementia’

Well, look what just flew onto my desk. A brand new Owl City song “Dementia” has surfaced, signalling the way for a fresh album from the electro-pop star.

And it appears that Adam Young has made some more famous new friends. Mark Hoppus — singer for Blink-182 and +44 — helps out on vocal duties for this high-energy track. I can’t tell if Hoppus also had a hand in producing this sure-fire radio hit, but he has helmed for acts like Motion City Soundtrack, Fall Out Boy and New Found Glory. So this particular combo is just slightly out of each artist’s usual arena, with Owl City branching out into a much more rock-reliant sound.

Owl City has been at work on a new album, for release in the summer or fall this year; the project’s last album was 2011’s “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” which reached No. 6 on The Billboard 200. Mastermind Young also dropped an album under his Sky Sailing moniker, “An Airplane Carried Me to Bed,” through iTunes in 2010.

In the meantime, the “Fireflies” songwriter has sung on tracks with other acts like dance pioneers Armin van Buuren and recent Immaculate Noise interviewee Paul Van Dyk; he’s also collaborated with Christian artists TobyMac and rockers Relient K.

Check out my previous interview with Owl City’s Adam Young, back in July 2010.

What do you think of this new song? Do you like it’s tougher edges?

