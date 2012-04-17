EXCLUSIVE first listen: Owl City combines with Mark Hoppus for new track ‘Dementia’

Well, look what just flew onto my desk. A brand new Owl City song “Dementia” has surfaced, signalling the way for a fresh album from the electro-pop star.
And it appears that Adam Young has made some more famous new friends. Mark Hoppus — singer for Blink-182 and +44 — helps out on vocal duties for this high-energy track. I can’t tell if Hoppus also had a hand in producing this sure-fire radio hit, but he has helmed for acts like Motion City Soundtrack, Fall Out Boy and New Found Glory. So this particular combo is just slightly out of each artist’s usual arena, with Owl City branching out into a much more rock-reliant sound.
Owl City has been at work on a new album, for release in the summer or fall this year; the project’s last album was 2011’s “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” which reached No. 6 on The Billboard 200. Mastermind Young also dropped an album under his Sky Sailing moniker, “An Airplane Carried Me to Bed,” through iTunes in 2010.
In the meantime, the “Fireflies” songwriter has sung on tracks with other acts like dance pioneers Armin van Buuren and recent Immaculate Noise interviewee Paul Van Dyk; he’s also collaborated with Christian artists TobyMac and rockers Relient K.
Check out my previous interview with Owl City’s Adam Young, back in July 2010.
What do you think of this new song? Do you like it’s tougher edges?
SO GOOD!
With this sound, he’s losing what differs him from Blink-182. Adam’s voice already pays homage to Tom DeLonge, but maybe fans want a new Blink-182. Now all he needs is Travis Barker :)
no one is replacing Tom. Ever. No blink 182 fan would agree with that stupid idea.
Replace Tom?! Ha you fool, that will never happen. Tom is not replaceable!
LOL. While it may be true that it somewhat sounds like Blink 182, I totally disagree with you about him being a new Blink. Not because there are distorted guitars and drum fills does it mean that it’s Blink. I swear some Blink 182 fans are thinking of eating you alive right now.
wow. ignorant.
I like it =) …all the songs where Mark Hoppus partecipates to are beutiful !!
lovvvvvvveeeeeeeeeedd it..!!! i love owl city!!
I just love this awesome track! It’s helping me progress through my Spanish coursework! :D
How do I listen to it???
It sounds more like a bad Mae song…
So true! haha
AMAZINGGGG!
ITS WONDERFULLY BEAUTIFULLLL!!! I LOVE MARKIEPOO AND ADAM SO MUCHHH!!!!! THIS SONG ROCKS ALL OF MY SOCKS IN MY DRESSOR!!!
I really like it. I agree with at least one other comment, Adam really sounds a lot like modern Tom DeLonge.
Wow, two of ym favorite artists. One old who i’ve been following since I was in middle school, one new who i’ve been following since he came out back in mid ’09. I can’t believe this is real life. Sometimes things like this happen and you realize that amazing things do happen.
I can’t find where to listen to it :( HELP!!!
I loved, Mark Hoppus <3
Hoppus, marry me.
This sounds more like legit classic Blink-182 than the new Blink album. Love it.
OOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHH MMMMMMMMMMYYYYYYYYY…
yup, in my pants…
kinda sounds like old blink 182. i hate the fact the line “your driving me crazy” is from blink 182’s new track after midnight.
Mark: Please, make an album with this genious of a pop-writer. You can pay back Box Car Racer tenfold!
i like it but the driving me crazy lyrics reminds me of after midnight too much
I like how Adam and Mark have distorted guitars with a dulcimer in the same song- and they made it work.
YES! I think that it’s fabulous! I’ve always loved the optimism of Owl City but I like how this one has a bit of a peppier beat. — A Rose by Any Other Name
THIS IS AMAZING! Massive Owl City fan and have always really liked Blink too, this is just incredible… this is love, this is war, this is pure insanity! <3
wow that sucks….seriously? the hook line is “driving me crazy”???? ripping off tom’s part from After Midnight…anyone who likes is only reading that mark hoppus is in it and not actually listening to the song
Fuck off everybody who says that this song is “like old blink 182″…I can’t imagine a Blink fan saying that.
the song sounds pretty good, but you can’t say that…it’s totally different from “old blink”.
It sounds more like old blink than the new Blink album. Suck it.
Actually ANA is right.. if anything it sounds like AvA… But I wouldnt even compare them at all… you shouldn’t just because Mark is on the track.
Opinions, opinions.
An old Blink fan
If this would have been the sound of +44 Blink would have never reunited lol.
Yeah Ben your right, its totally the same sound, you know the same music…It’s almost the same as cheshire cat or dude ranch…fuck off
Lolololololol you mad, bro? I was just voicing my opinion. Let’s just relax and enjoy the music. <3
Needed more Mark <3 there good together, but nothing can ever compare to Blink.
this is clearly a ripoff of the last lyric in “after midnight” by blink… i mean it’d be one thing if that was an older blink song, but thats one of the two big hits off of their new album. come on mark, how did you let this fly. listen for yourself if you havent heard it. [www.youtube.com]
Reminds me of Angels and Airwaves…but that line “driving me crazy” bugs me too much for me to enjoy this song :/ if it wasn’t for that it would have been a cool song. Now if you’ve never heard “After Midnight” from blink then the song is great for your ears!
Mark hoppus”s part in this song gives me the chills…good song.
This is what I expected from all Things Bright and Beautiful. although I liked the CD I thought Adam played it to straight for the label. This is where he should be going and apparently is. Plenty of talent..LISTEN!!
…wow. it’s alright, but it’s lacking the Owl City-esque imagination that Adam usually has. Kind of dissappointed.
Dementia is incredible. Adam let us in on the secret his new album would be much different than the classic Owl City, especially suprising for listeners who go as far back as appreciating his first 7 song ep, Of June. But this track was incredibly satisfying! I’ll admit I was a little worried at thw first thirty seconds, this sound is obviously a very new turn in style for Mr. Young, but all the while it preserves that optimistic, dreamy, familiat Owl City vibe we’ve all grown to love. I’ve had the track on repeat for hours! A must listen for any fan of Adam’s or Mark’s, for a fresh sound swaying from both of the artist’s regular territories! Please listen, everyone!
-Lorelei AKA GalaxyGirl (has Adam-mensia!)
Adam Young… I am almost disappointed. As much as enjoy it, it kinda reminds me of… just everything. There is not uniqueness that made me fall in love with the other music. It just seems so mainstream. I’m not sure what to think of this. Honestly, I’m not sure how I feel about this.
whats the download password?
What differs him from Blink 182? You mean talent? Or you know not whining into the mic? Blink is awful.
“tougher edges”?
Please, this is still pop junk. Mark is awesome, Owl city is shit
This song kicks ass!
Why? :(
I’ve gotta be honest they’re singing about dementia as if it’s a girl and as my dad has Alzheimer’s it doesn’t really feel appropriate! The musics relitavely good, though I it’s not the balanced electronic masterpiece Adam usual does so that’s a bit of a shame but it’s pretty catchy do will probably do well.. I’m not entirely sure how I feel xD
I love how adam sounds a lot like tom delonge this song is driving me crazy hahaha
Pretty good Adam, but i but i think u should still stick 2 ur original style, but hey ur choice and im gonna support u no matter what u chose, and this is pretty good!