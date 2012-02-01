Listen: R. Kelly wants to ‘Share My Love’ with you, in advance of new album

After today’s sad announcement on the passing of Don Cornelius, it’s hard not to hear any other news without that shading on it.

But this is a celebratory piece. Because R. Kelly’s back, and he’s disco, and it’s a very specific nod to an era during which Cornelius reigned. Applause all around.

Kells’ newest offering is “Share My Love,” a track sent to radio today, steeped in 1970s soul and the R&B crooner’s plan to help “populate” this big blue earth. It’s a lot of familiar instrumentation from his last album, 2010’s “Love Letter,” with its groovy bassline and warm, flirty guitar, laced with twinkling keys and a humming, sensual orchestra.

Jill Scott and Anthony Hamilton successfully did the feel-good thing last year, so it’s great to see that smiling, sexy sex is still popular in 2012.

“Share My Love” will be available for download on — when else? — Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). It’s the first single from Robert Kelly’s forthcoming 12th album, “Write Me Back,” thematically continuing that whole “Love Letter” correspondence. It will be released on March 27.

As previously reported, R. Kelly is setting sail on a Love Letter Cruise in October, will release his autobiography “Soula Coaster: The Diary of Me” this spring or summer and is currently working on the soundtrack and songs to the 2012 re-make of “Sparkle” starring Whitney Houston and Jordin Sparks.

What do you think of the track?