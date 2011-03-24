Listen: Rick Ross joins Lil Wayne on ‘If I Die Today’ from ‘Tha Carter IV’

It’s only natural Lil Wayne and Rick Ross collaborate on new “If I Die Today”; it picks up right where the Teflon Don’s track “I’m Not a Star” leaves off. Or, rather, it’s a direct lift with a twist or two.

The “Tha Carter IV” song is the latest to surface from the much-anticipated album, and promises more collaborations of this caliber, pun intended.

In “Die,” it’s all heavy sex, guns and blow, Ross and Weezy sharing two verses a piece. The latter revails where he’s been living since the clink (his home for a year after gun charges): “AK-47 is my f*cking address.” Ross retorts: “The bigger the bullet the more that b*tch gonn’ bang/ Red on the wall, Basquiat when I paint.” Arty!

Too, there’s a bit about John Lennon, who had his own unique feelings on gun violence.

This is the only other song besides “Six Foot Seven Foot” to arrive from the latest “Carter” set. As previously reported, the album is due May 16. For now. Nicki Minaj and Lil Twist are also firm for cameos. Minaj and Ross are currently on tour with Lil Wayne.