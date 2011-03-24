Listen: Rick Ross joins Lil Wayne on ‘If I Die Today’ from ‘Tha Carter IV’

#Lil Wayne #Rick Ross
03.24.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

It’s only natural Lil Wayne and Rick Ross collaborate on new “If I Die Today”; it picks up right where the Teflon Don’s track “I’m Not a Star” leaves off. Or, rather, it’s a direct lift with a twist or two.

The “Tha Carter IV” song is the latest to surface from the much-anticipated album, and promises more collaborations of this caliber, pun intended.

In “Die,” it’s all heavy sex, guns and blow, Ross and Weezy sharing two verses a piece. The latter revails where he’s been living since the clink (his home for a year after gun charges): “AK-47 is my f*cking address.” Ross retorts: “The bigger the bullet the more that b*tch gonn’ bang/ Red on the wall, Basquiat when I paint.” Arty!

[More after the jump…]

Too, there’s a bit about John Lennon, who had his own unique feelings on gun violence.

This is the only other song besides “Six Foot Seven Foot” to arrive from the latest “Carter” set. As previously reported, the album is due May 16. For now. Nicki Minaj and Lil Twist are also firm for cameos. Minaj and Ross are currently on tour with Lil Wayne.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Rick Ross
TAGSif i die todayim not a starLil WayneRick RossTha Carter IV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP