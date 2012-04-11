Listen: Scarlett Johansson and Massive Attack combine for ‘Days of Grace’ soundtrack

It’s no secret that big screen beauty Scarlett Johansson has a musical side (don’t they all?), which she’s proved by working with Pete Yorn, Jesus and Mary Chain, TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek and others. Now the starlet’s vocal stylings are intersecting with the electronic music world via some very heavy-hitters.

Her 2006 cover of George Gershwin standard “Summertime” has been remixed by Massive Attack”s 3D and DFA”s Tim Goldsworthy as part of the original soundtrack for the upcoming Spanish thriller “Days of Grace,” directed by Everardo Valerio Gout.

The collection includes a whopping 39 tracks, featuring performances by frequent collaborators Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Trent Reznor’s “Social Network” scoring partner Atticus Ross, Japanese composer Shigeru Umebayashi and others.

This new take on ScarJo’s “Summertime” begins with some barely-there electronics under the actress’ sultry/sleepy voice, which soon competes with a crunchy distorted guitar sound, creating a sort of hallucinatory sound. Gershwin has never been heard quite like this before.

Listen to a preview of the album, including a peek at “Summertime,” here:

Here’s the complete “Days of Grace” track list:

01. The Shack – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

02. Mundial de Futbol/Vivir en México (Victim X dialogue) – Carlos Bardem

03. Wrong Bust – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

04. Hiena (Lupe”s dialogue) – Tenoch Huerta

05. Butcher”s Hook/Porcinos Mexicanos – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

06. Días de Gracia (Comandante”s dialogue) – José Sefami

07. Here”s a Little Jolt for You – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

08. Criminal Traicionado (Madrina”s dialogue) – Verónica Falcón

09. Bronco – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

10. Burning the Shack – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

11. The Whack (Entering Kitchen) – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

12. Siempre hay alguien (Comandante”s dialogue) – José Sefami

13. Destiny – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

14. Days of Grace – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

15. Buenos dias muchachito/Pecados (Teacher”s dialogue) – Tenoch Huerta

16. Broken Time – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross 17. Kidnap – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross

18. Drugs – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross

19. Fear – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross

20. Revelations – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross

21. Hazla buena (Victim X dialogue) – Carlos Bardem

22. Quiero la verdad (Susana”s dialogue) – Dolores Heredia

23. Sumado: The Echoes between Stories – Shigeru Umebayashi

24. Susana”s Cello – Shigeru Umebayashi

25. Talking on the Water – Shigeru Umebayashi

26. Max”s Brother and Susana”s Daughter – Shigeru Umebayashi 27. One Way or Another – Shigeru Umebayashi

28. Her Emotions of Silent Thought – Shigeru Umebayashi

29. Not Knowing How Things Will End – Shigeru Umebayashi

30. Susana and Camila – Shigeru Umebayashi

31. Sumado: Cast the Shell – Shigeru Umebayashi

32. Song for Tula – Shigeru Umebayashi

33. Como dije (Victim X dialogue) – Carlos Bardem

34. Assault For La Coca – Bot”Ox

35. The Meat Song – Bot”Ox

36. Permanent Shade – Tim Goldsworthy, Euan Dickinson & Billy Fuller

37. Summertime – Scarlett Johansson vs. 3D

38. Vivir en México (Doroteo”s dialogue) – Kristyan Ferrer

39. Kantele – Shigeru Umebayashi

In other Massive Attack news, producer Neil Davidge will be composing the score for the highly-anticipated “Halo 4.”

The soundtrack hits shelves May 8. Meanwhile, you can soon catch Johansson back on the big screen in Joss Whedon’s Marvel mash-up “The Avengers,” opening May 4.

