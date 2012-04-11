Listen: Scarlett Johansson and Massive Attack combine for ‘Days of Grace’ soundtrack

It’s no secret that big screen beauty Scarlett Johansson has a musical side (don’t they all?), which she’s proved by working with Pete Yorn, Jesus and Mary Chain, TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek and others. Now the starlet’s vocal stylings are intersecting with the electronic music world via some very heavy-hitters.
Her 2006 cover of George Gershwin standard “Summertime” has been remixed by Massive Attack”s 3D and DFA”s Tim Goldsworthy as part of the original soundtrack for the upcoming Spanish thriller “Days of Grace,” directed by Everardo Valerio Gout.
The collection includes a whopping 39 tracks, featuring performances by frequent collaborators Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Trent Reznor’s “Social Network” scoring partner Atticus Ross, Japanese composer Shigeru Umebayashi and others.
This new take on ScarJo’s “Summertime” begins with some barely-there electronics under the actress’ sultry/sleepy voice, which soon competes with a crunchy distorted guitar sound, creating a sort of hallucinatory sound. Gershwin has never been heard quite like this before.
Listen to a preview of the album, including a peek at “Summertime,” here:
Here’s the complete “Days of Grace” track list:
01. The Shack – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
02. Mundial de Futbol/Vivir en México (Victim X dialogue) – Carlos Bardem
03. Wrong Bust – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
04. Hiena (Lupe”s dialogue) – Tenoch Huerta
05. Butcher”s Hook/Porcinos Mexicanos – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
06. Días de Gracia (Comandante”s dialogue) – José Sefami
07. Here”s a Little Jolt for You – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
08. Criminal Traicionado (Madrina”s dialogue) – Verónica Falcón
09. Bronco – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
10. Burning the Shack – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
11. The Whack (Entering Kitchen) – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
12. Siempre hay alguien (Comandante”s dialogue) – José Sefami
13. Destiny – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
14. Days of Grace – Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
15. Buenos dias muchachito/Pecados (Teacher”s dialogue) – Tenoch Huerta
16. Broken Time – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross 17. Kidnap – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross
18. Drugs – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross
19. Fear – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross
20. Revelations – Atticus Ross, Claudia Sarne & Leopold Ross
21. Hazla buena (Victim X dialogue) – Carlos Bardem
22. Quiero la verdad (Susana”s dialogue) – Dolores Heredia
23. Sumado: The Echoes between Stories – Shigeru Umebayashi
24. Susana”s Cello – Shigeru Umebayashi
25. Talking on the Water – Shigeru Umebayashi
26. Max”s Brother and Susana”s Daughter – Shigeru Umebayashi 27. One Way or Another – Shigeru Umebayashi
28. Her Emotions of Silent Thought – Shigeru Umebayashi
29. Not Knowing How Things Will End – Shigeru Umebayashi
30. Susana and Camila – Shigeru Umebayashi
31. Sumado: Cast the Shell – Shigeru Umebayashi
32. Song for Tula – Shigeru Umebayashi
33. Como dije (Victim X dialogue) – Carlos Bardem
34. Assault For La Coca – Bot”Ox
35. The Meat Song – Bot”Ox
36. Permanent Shade – Tim Goldsworthy, Euan Dickinson & Billy Fuller
37. Summertime – Scarlett Johansson vs. 3D
38. Vivir en México (Doroteo”s dialogue) – Kristyan Ferrer
39. Kantele – Shigeru Umebayashi
In other Massive Attack news, producer Neil Davidge will be composing the score for the highly-anticipated “Halo 4.”
The soundtrack hits shelves May 8. Meanwhile, you can soon catch Johansson back on the big screen in Joss Whedon’s Marvel mash-up “The Avengers,” opening May 4.
What do you think of the track?
