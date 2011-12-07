Watch: Sleigh Bells announce a ‘Reign of Terror’ in time for Christmas

Indie rock crew and Immaculate Noise favorite Sleigh Bells have a band name that could jingle, but they’d rather issue a “Reign of Terror” for the holidays.

The New York duo are prepared to release their sophomore set, on the heels of their excellent 2010 debut “Treats,” on Feb. 14 through Mom + Pop (who we’ve mentioned this week as being totally on fire).

“Terror” has a terrific teaser in advance, posted below. I feel like I’m about to go to a football game now.

It was produced by band guitarist Derek Miller and co-written by Miller and singer/wild-woman Alexis Krauss, who figures prominently into the video.

The band is touring Florida — and, right now, ONLY Florida — in February with Miller’s buddies Diplo and Liturgy.