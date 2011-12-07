Watch: Sleigh Bells announce a ‘Reign of Terror’ in time for Christmas

#Diplo
12.07.11 7 years ago

Indie rock crew and Immaculate Noise favorite Sleigh Bells have a band name that could jingle, but they’d rather issue a “Reign of Terror” for the holidays.

The New York duo are prepared to release their sophomore set, on the heels of their excellent 2010 debut “Treats,” on Feb. 14 through Mom + Pop (who we’ve mentioned this week as being totally on fire).

“Terror” has a terrific teaser in advance, posted below. I feel like I’m about to go to a football game now.

It was produced by band guitarist Derek Miller and co-written by Miller and singer/wild-woman Alexis Krauss, who figures prominently into the video.

The band is touring Florida — and, right now, ONLY Florida — in February with Miller’s buddies Diplo and Liturgy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Diplo
TAGSdiploLiturgySLEIGH BELLS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP