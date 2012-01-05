Listen: The-Dream returns with new song ‘ROC (Roc Your Body)’

After a few delays, R&B crooner The-Dream is readying his next album for release sometime later this year, and he’s just dropped a new track anticipating it.

In the finest Dream tradition, “ROC (Roc Your Body)” is another instantly catchy, slow-pace, dance floor jam highlighting both Dream’s yearning, falsetto voice and his largely ’80-inspired production style.

Here the track here:





The upcoming album, the follow-up to 2010’s “Love King,” will be his fourth full-length (not including the free album he released under his given name, Terius Nash) and is tentatively titled “The Love, IV: Diary of a Madman.” It will reportedly include guests like R. Kelly, Lil’ Wayne and Kanye West.

As a prolific writer-producer, The-Dream recently worked on tracks by Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian (hey, he’s got bills to pay).

What do you think of “ROC”?