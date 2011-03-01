Listen: Are The Strokes channeling Radiohead on new tune ‘You’re So Right?’

The race is on for The Strokes to get the word out on their new album “Angles,” but the message is a little mixed.

And by mixed, I mean that their new track “You’re So Right” sounds wildly different from their other output, especially from the new set’s first single “Under Cover of Darkness.”

In fact, it sounds a bit like Radiohead, circa “OK Computer,” but with the bass much removed and Julian Casablancas making staccatos where Thom Yorke would just ahhhhhhhhh.

It seems to have the lasting influence, too, of the Strokes frontman’s solo effort, which was heavy on programmed beats and veering away from rock ‘n’ roll.

“Angles” is out March 22 and, as previously reported, the rock outfit will be at South By Southwest (SXSW), Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Madison Square Garden and, surely, other forthcoming big-name fests and gigs.

NME has a stream of the track: Click here to check it out (scroll to the bottom of the story).