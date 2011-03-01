Listen: Are The Strokes channeling Radiohead on new tune ‘You’re So Right?’

#Radiohead
03.01.11 7 years ago

The race is on for The Strokes to get the word out on their new album “Angles,” but the message is a little mixed.

And by mixed, I mean that their new track “You’re So Right” sounds wildly different from their other output, especially from the new set’s first single “Under Cover of Darkness.”

In fact, it sounds a bit like Radiohead, circa “OK Computer,” but with the bass much removed and Julian Casablancas making staccatos where Thom Yorke would just ahhhhhhhhh.

It seems to have the lasting influence, too, of the Strokes frontman’s solo effort, which was heavy on  programmed beats and veering away from rock ‘n’ roll.

“Angles” is out March 22 and, as previously reported, the rock outfit will be at South By Southwest (SXSW), Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Madison Square Garden and, surely, other forthcoming big-name fests and gigs.

NME has a stream of the track: Click here to check it out (scroll to the bottom of the story).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSanglesJULIAN CASABLANCASRADIOHEADthe strokesyoure so right

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP